SCHLEESE EDUCATION – NOVEMBER 2025

SCHLEESE EDUCATION FOR NOVEMBER 2025

Join us for one of the Livestreams listed below at your convenience and learn about the latest developments in saddle fitting! Mark your calendars!

Plus, keep an additional eye open for additional Q&As and lectures to be shared on the Schleese YouTube Channel and the Schleese Facebook Page.

Lindsay Musick – jlranchtraining – November 3, 2025 @ 3:15pm EST

Lindsay is a wife and mom of 3 kids. She’s been training and working with horses since she was about 18 and rode as often as she could as a kid, cleaning stalls for saddle time, until she got a job in college working with horses, and I finally got my own when she graduated at 21! Lindsay now trains for the public while she stays at home with her 3 year old daughter and the other two kids are in school. Lindsay is now 37, living her childhood dreams!

Emily Gravel Fletcher – emofthemountains – November 7, 2025 @ 3:30pm EST

Emily Gravel-Fletcher is a small business owner and Idaho horse rancher. As the owner of Six Horse Ranch in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, she provides a loving home for retired and rescue horses and goats. Emily has spent her life working with “misfit” horses, often training and rehabilitating those that have been abandoned. After apprenticing under a local trainer throughout her teens, she reconnected with her equestrian roots as an adult, working toward her dream of establishing a horse retirement and rescue facility. With a foundation in western ranch and trail riding, Emily has far surpassed her “10,000 hours” in the saddle, but enjoys exploring the endless ways to learn how to be a better horse-person. Emily believes every horse has a purpose and the ability to bring healing to their human companions.

Dr. Robyn Kopala & Dr. Hannah Morrison – meadow_lane_equine – November 10, 2025 @ 11:15am EST

Meadow Lane Equine Clinic is based outside of Vancouver, Canada. It is a 3 veterinarian general equine practice with a strong focus on sports horse medicine. Its veterinarians are certified by ISELP (in advanced musculoskeletal ultrasound), acupuncture and chiropractic, as well as the FEI as a treating veterinarian.

Joanna Lepiarczyk – horsesexplained – November 10, 2025 @ 4:00pm EST

Joanna has been immersed in the horse world her entire life, growing up on a family-run riding facility and showing horses since 1998. As a certified coach in both Poland and Canada, her focus is on building respectful, enjoyable partnerships between horse and rider—always with the horse’s mental and physical well-being in mind. Joanna specializes in working with horses that need extra patience and understanding, using a calm, structured approach that supports learning and confidence. She is the author of Understanding Horse Depression, a book exploring equine mental health, stress, and depression, offering practical tools for better care and deeper connection. Her credentials include Equine Canada Competition Coach; specialized equine orthopedic training; certified thermographer; FEI courses in conformation and movement evaluation; and specialization in Animal Psychology.

Cordelia Madden-Kanellopoulou – vetphysiogreece – November 13, 2025 @ 2:00pm EST

Cordelia has always loved and shared her life with animals. After many years of working with stray and rescue animals, she decided to invest even more in their welfare and her journey to veterinary physiotherapy began. Cordelia enrolled at the Royal Agricultural University for a degree in Veterinary Physiotherapy and graduated as a certified Veterinary Physiotherapist with a First Class Honors degree. With her knowledge and understanding of animals’ anatomy, physiology and pathologies, Cordelia aims to help animals feel relief from pain and improve their quality of life overall. Having in mind especially all the animals that prefer not to be moved, such as cats, senior dogs or horses, she offers home visits, ensuring that they receive the best care possible in the comfort of their environment.

Lizelle van Tonder – equine.symmetry – November 17, 2025 @ 9:00am EDT

With over 27 years of experience in the equestrian world, Lizelle van Tonder has dedicated her life to a single mission: helping horses love their jobs. Her journey to becoming a Master Saddle Fitting Consultant was profoundly shaped by her work at a special needs riding school, where she prepared ex-racehorses and endurance horses for new careers. It was here that she witnessed firsthand the powerful and often painful impact of poor saddle fit and management on an animal’s body and spirit. Lizelle’s passion for equine welfare led her to study under Dr. Gerry van Oossanen in France, where she obtained her Saddle Fitting Qualification. She continues her education with additional courses in bit fitting, equine behavior, and saddle making, ensuring a comprehensive, holistic approach to equine well-being. Today, as the founder of Equine Symmetry, Lizelle aims to empower horse owners with the knowledge to make informed, ethical choices. Her mission is to help others understand the deep connection between proper tack, management, and a horse’s long-term health and happiness.

Katy Robinson – outrageous_equestrian – November 17, 2025 @ 11:00am EST

Katy Robinson grew up on her parents’ performance horse ranch in Northern California where she was exposed to dressage, eventing, reined cow horses, endurance, and even gaited horses. She studied under top professionals in programs on both the east and west coast and was a participant in the U25 Eventing Developing Rider Program. In 2013 she was the recipient of the Rebecca Broussard Developing Rider Grant. She now runs her own training program in Temecula, California, and rides at the CCI4* level. Although she enjoys working with horses of many breeds and disciplines, she has found a particular interest in retraining off the track thoroughbreds for the sport of eventing and currently competes her own OTTB, Teki to the Limit.

Heather Pettit – heather_at_syzygyfarm – November 17, 2025 @ 12:00pm EST

Steffi Spielhaupter – scienceforsoundness – November 17, 2025 @ 3:30pm EST

Steffi is an Equine Scientist (MSc) and Equine Therapist (ESMT). She provides support with individual journeys of conscious horse-human connection and personal growth by working with the nuances of equine soundness, always considering the health of the horse’s nervous system in the process. To Steffi, soundness is not just a word to describe a healthy and balanced horse, it is a way of living and interacting. Steffi has three horses who live in a herd environment. She loves how the environment and training help them become more expressive and connected. She knows how easily the balance of physical soundness can be thrown off by ill-fitting equipment. Steffi has struggled to find the right saddle fit for herself and her horses, and the Schleese philosophy has stood out to her.

Ariel Boesener – ariel_boesener – November 18, 2025 @ 10:30am EST

Ariel Boesener is an accomplished FEI Dressage rider, trainer, and all-around horsewoman. Ariel is known for her Connection-Based training aimed at developing a new generation of equestrians grounded in feel and harmony, all while prioritizing an aligned body and mind for both horse and rider.

Alice Ross – bodyworkbyalice – November 20, 2025 @ 2:30pm EST

Alice is an Equine and Canine bodyworker (soon to add humans to the list!) currently based in Cheshire (North West England). She focuses on fascia and trauma release and looks at the impact that both physical and emotional tension has on the body. After leaving school, Alice spent 6 years living and working in South Africa as a trail guide and rider before coming back to the UK in 2019 to focus on building her bodywork business there.

