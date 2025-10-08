Schleese Introduces the PLS-IG Jump Saddle

Introducing the PLS-IG Jump Saddle by Schleese. A revolutionary addition to the ‘Entry Level Line’ featuring the Schleese Interchangeable Gullet Plate System with DoubleFlexPoint (DFP) patent pending. This advanced system enables independent adjustability of the tree width and/or angles, delivering unparalleled customization for optimal fit and performance.

Over the years, many riders have expressed their desire for an economical option that still offers the exceptional experience and quality of a Schleese saddle. To meet this demand, we have partnered with a trusted manufacturer to fulfill our clients’ needs.

Uncompromising Quality: The PLS-IG saddle upholds Schleese’s renowned standards of excellence. Each saddle undergoes rigorous quality control, ensuring each saddle meets our exacting criteria for craftsmanship, materials, and design. By outsourcing production to a specialized manufacturer, we’ve achieved significant cost savings without sacrificing quality. These savings are passed directly to our customers, making the PLS-IG saddle an attractive and budget-friendly option for riders seeking the prestige of the Schleese brand.

Limited Options, Maximum Value: Riders can choose from a range of seat sizes, colours and gullet plate sizes which can be adjusted independently in the width and angle with the DoubleFlexPoint (DFP) (patent pending). The panels are wool flocked which can be fitted to the curvature of the horse’s back or a Truform pad can be utilized for adjustments. Our commitment to rider and horse comfort remains paramount and the benefits of a Schleese saddle are all upheld in our ‘Entry Level Line’.

Elevate your jumping experience with the Schleese PLS-IG jumping saddle — where affordability meets uncompromising quality and functionality.

About Jochen Schleese and Schleese Saddlery Service Ltd. Jochen Schleese got his certification as Master Saddler in Germany at the age of 22 and came to Canada in 1986 to establish and register the trade of saddlery in Ontario, Canada. With over 100 different models designed over the years, Schleese Saddlery Service Ltd is the world leading manufacturer of saddles designed for women, specializing in the unique anatomical requirements of female riders. Schleese authorized representatives provide diagnostic saddle fit analysis and saddle fitting services across the globe to maintain optimal saddle fit to horse and rider and together they have enriched the lives of over 200,000 horses. He and his company have been the recipients of numerous business and industry awards over the years and have been featured in the Wall Street Journal , twice on the Discovery Channel as well as PBS. He has also won a “Winnie” award for his DVD “Beyond the 9 points of saddle fit” as best educational video in 2017 at the EQUUS Film Festival in NYC as well as one in 2019 for best educational book for his best-seller: Suffering in Silence: The Saddle Fit Link to Physical and Psychological Trauma in Horses.

