Schleese Introduces the Schleese Aussie HalfBreed

INTRODUCING THE AUSSIE HALFBREED SADDLE

We are excited to announce the introduction of a new saddle to our product line: The Schleese Aussie Halfbreed Saddle.

Discover the best of both worlds with the Schleese Aussie HalfBreed Saddle — where the Australian Stock Saddle comfort meets the versatility of a Western design. Engineered for riders who demand performance without compromising connection, this innovative crossover saddle offers exceptional close contact with your horse, ensuring precision and ease in every ride. Featuring the Schleese Western adjustable panel system, adjustable ground seat, and adjustable stirrup bars, it sets a new benchmark for customization and fit. Whether you’re winding through scenic trails or tackling the demands of rugged terrain, the Schleese Aussie HalfBreed delivers unmatched comfort, durability, and performance for both horse and rider.

About Jochen Schleese and Schleese Saddlery Service Ltd.

Jochen Schleese got his certification as Master Saddler in Germany at the age of 22 and came to Canada in 1986 to establish and register the trade of saddlery in Ontario, Canada. With over 100 different models designed over the years, Schleese Saddlery Service Ltd is the world leading manufacturer of saddles designed for women, specializing in the unique anatomical requirements of female riders. Schleese authorized representatives provide diagnostic saddle fit analysis and saddle fitting services across the globe to maintain optimal saddle fit to horse and rider and together they have enriched the lives of over 200,000 horses.

He and his company have been the recipients of numerous business and industry awards over the years and have been featured in the Wall Street Journal , twice on the Discovery Channel as well as PBS. He has also won a “Winnie” award for his DVD “Beyond the 9 points of saddle fit” as best educational video in 2017 at the EQUUS Film Festival in NYC as well as one in 2019 for best educational book for his best-seller: Suffering in Silence: The Saddle Fit Link to Physical and Psychological Trauma in Horses. He is a regular guest lecturer at various equine and veterinary colleges around the world.

