See GGT Footing® at WEC Ohio + Our Biggest Updates of the Year!

Now in the fourth quarter of 2025, GGT Footing® is proud to celebrate an exciting year of growth, collaboration, and customer appreciation across the equestrian industry.

This week, National Retail Sales Manager, Barb DiPalma will be at the World Equestrian Center- Wilmington, presenting during both the Hunter Derby on Friday, October 24 and the Grand Prix on Saturday the 25th. GGT Footing is honored to continue supporting premier competitions and connecting with riders, trainers, and arena builders who trust our footing solutions to perform at the highest level.

This year, GGT Footing launched a new and modernized website, making it easier than ever for customers to explore our footing blends, updated arena conditioners, and other solutions. This platform highlights the company’s expanded product offerings, including the latest arena conditioner models featuring enhanced performance, durability, and new standard accessories designed to meet the needs of both private facilities and world-class arenas.

As the team wraps up a successful year, GGT Footing extends heartfelt thank you to its loyal customers, arena builders, and show partners across the globe. From small private facilities to world-class equestrian venues, every partnership has played a vital role in advancing the company’s mission to enhance safety, elevate performance, and extend the longevity of equestrian sports.

The company’s continued growth and outreach are a direct reflection of the trust and collaboration shared with its community of riders, trainers, arena builders, event organizers, and sponsored affiliates. Together, they’ve helped make a year defined by quality networking, reliable services, and superior results for the horses and their riders.

GGT Footing® is the equine footing division of Polysols Inc., is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Originally founded in Germany, the company expanded to the U.S. over 20 years ago to meet growing demand for high-performance arena footing. We offer a full line of arena textile additives, specialty arena conditioners, Stall EZ, arena matting systems, and moisture control.

We also have experienced arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena surfaces.

Our products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

Visit ggtfooting.com to learn more.

See you in Ohio!

Media Contact:

Barb DiPalma

barb.dipalma@polysols.com