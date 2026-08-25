September 24: Free Town Hall on hiring for show producers + venues

Hiring in the ag and equine event industry is getting harder — and most show producers and venues are figuring it out in isolation.

The League and Jessie Jarvis of Of The West are bringing the industry together for an educational Town Hall on what’s actually happening in staffing and hiring right now.

Jessie will share what she’s seeing across the industry — from subcontractor availability to shifts in pricing standards and what facilities are doing differently to attract and keep good people. But the real value will come from you — the producers, venue managers, and facility operators in the room who are living this every day.

Come ready to ask questions, share what’s working, and hear what isn’t. This is the kind of honest, peer-to-peer conversation the industry doesn’t have enough of.

Free to attend. Open to all. No membership required.

September 24 | 12pm PDT | 1 PM MDT | 2pm CDT | 3pm EDT

Virtual — hosted on Zoom

REGISTRATION LINK