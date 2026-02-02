Shelley Paulson Expands Equine Stock Photo Library with Over 2,200 New Images, Boosting Utility for Editors and Brands

Buffalo, MN — 2/2/26: Commercial equine photographer Shelley Paulson has released a substantial update to her well-established Equine Stock Photo Library, adding more than 2,200 new images and bringing the total to 20,653 model-released photos and videos now available for licensing.

This update also includes a significant enhancement to web image dimensions, addressing a longstanding need for larger, more flexible files suitable for both horizontal and vertical use.

This library is designed to serve equine publications, brands, and creative professionals with authentic imagery that reflects real horse handling, care, and everyday equestrian life.

All files are equestrian-approved and model-released, ensuring media outlets and marketing teams can confidently source visuals that align with industry standards and storytelling needs.

“Having spent time with horses and equestrian communities for more than a decade,” said Shelley Paulson, “I’m always thinking about what photographers and editors need most. With this update, I’ve not only added thousands of new images in a variety of subjects, from veterinary and barn life to riding action and equine-only portraits, but I’ve also made those images much more useful for today’s digital contexts.” -Shelley Paulson

Among the new collections now available to browse:

Around the Barn: Winter care, feeding and nutrition, kid’s camp settings, routine maintenance

Winter care, feeding and nutrition, kid’s camp settings, routine maintenance Veterinary: Clinic and mobile care scenes, surgical procedures, and alternative therapies

Clinic and mobile care scenes, surgical procedures, and alternative therapies Horses: Horses at liberty, grazing, seasonal landscapes

Horses at liberty, grazing, seasonal landscapes Horses & People: Riders across disciplines, interactions, and candid connections

Riders across disciplines, interactions, and candid connections Riding: Jumping, barrel racing, flatwork, youth riding scenes

A complementary custom image search service remains available to support media professionals and creative teams who need tailored results quickly.

About the Equine Stock Photo Library:

Founded and curated by Minnesota-based commercial photographer Shelley Paulson, the Equine Stock Photo Library delivers high-quality, authentic equine imagery and video to brands, magazines, agencies, and content creators worldwide. With thousands of model-released assets and a commitment to accuracy and craftsmanship, the library supports editorial storytelling, advertising campaigns, and digital content with real equestrian visuals.

Media Contact:

Shelley Paulson

Email: shelley@shelleypaulson.com

Phone: 763-458-3697

Stock Library: shelleypaulsonstock.com

Website: shelleypaulson.com