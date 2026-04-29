Shelley Paulson Launches a Refreshed Commercial Photography Website

Shelley Paulson, an award-winning commercial equine photographer and videographer based in Minnesota, has launched a refreshed website at https://www.shelleypaulson.com/.

The updated site features new client case studies, updated portfolios, a dedicated Horse First values section, and landing pages for her equine stock photo library, fine art prints, and equestrian photography education platform.

“I’ve been working with equine brands for over 16 years, and my website needed to reflect how my business has grown,” Shelley said. “The new site gives visitors a much clearer picture of what I do, who I work with, and what I believe in as a photographer and horse owner.”

The refreshed site includes detailed case study pages for nine commercial clients, including Absorbine, Tribute Feeds, Farnam, Nutrena, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Kentucky Equine Research. Each page features project descriptions, details about the working relationship, and client testimonials.

A new home page section highlights Shelley’s commitment to the Horse First Initiative, emphasizing her approach to keeping horses comfortable and safe on every commercial shoot.

“Horse owners can tell when a horse in an ad is relaxed and well cared for. And they can tell when one isn’t,” Shelley shared. “That authenticity matters to people, and it starts with how we treat the horse on set.”

The site also features updated portfolio galleries organized by category, a landing page for her equine stock photo library of over 20,000 images and videos, a fine art prints page, and a page for her equestrian photography education offerings, which include courses, a membership community, and one-on-one coaching.

Shelley has also published several new blog posts: one exploring the recent backlash a major equine brand faced for using AI-generated video content, another on recent brand shoots, and also how a Road to the Horse competition deepened her Horse First commitment.

Visit Shelley’s refreshed website at http://www.shelleypaulson.com

About Shelley Paulson

Shelley Paulson is an award-winning equestrian photographer based in Minnesota. With over 16 years of commercial experience, she specializes in working with equine nutrition, veterinary, and horse care brands. Her work is known for its cinematic light, emotional impact, creative composition, and rich, true-to-life color. Her images have been published worldwide and can be seen in equestrian publications and advertising for major equine brands including Nutrena, Absorbine, Tribute Feeds, and Boehringer Ingelheim. Shelley also maintains an equine stock photo library of over 20,000 images at shelleypaulsonstock.com and runs Shelley Paulson Education, an online learning platform for equestrian photographers, at shelleypaulsoneducation.com.

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Media Contact:

Shelley Paulson

763-458-3697

shelley@shelleypaulson.com