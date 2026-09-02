Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Foundation Marks 20 Years of Legacy at 10th Annual Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity

The Foundation honors accomplished horsewoman Sherri Gilkerson’s legacy through six sponsored classes and a record $37,000 in youth scholarship commitments in 2026.

RENO, Nev. — Sherri Gilkerson was a rising star in the reined cow horse industry when her life ended suddenly in 2006. An accomplished horsewoman, trainer and teacher, Gilkerson was a 2005 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity champion in the Open and Limited Open Bridle divisions. Twenty years after her passing, the Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Foundation continues to honor her legacy at the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, sponsoring six classes at the 10th annual event while making a record $37,000 in youth scholarship commitments in 2026.

Established as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Foundation was created to provide opportunities for young riders through education and sport. In 2026, the Foundation will award $27,000 in academic scholarships to six students, with each recipient receiving $4,500. The Foundation also provides scholarship money through the Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Youth Bridle and Youth Boxing classes at the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, bringing its total youth scholarship commitment for the year to a record $37,000.

At the 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, the Foundation will sponsor the Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Open Bridle, Non Pro Bridle, Intermediate Non Pro Bridle, Level 1 Non Pro Bridle, Youth Bridle and Youth Boxing classes. The Youth Bridle and Youth Boxing classes are scholarship classes, with scholarship money awarded according to the NRCHA payout schedule.

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of Gilkerson’s passing, every entrant in the classes supported by the Foundation will also receive a special “Ride Like Sherri” wild rag during this year’s event.

The Foundation’s relationship with Reno has continued to grow over the years. In the past seven years alone, the Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Foundation has sponsored $70,000 in scholarship funds at the Reno Snaffle Bit Horse Show, helping provide opportunities for young competitors while keeping Gilkerson’s name and legacy part of the event.

Beyond Reno, the Foundation has provided 80 academic scholarships totaling approximately $300,000 as of 2026, supporting students for one to eight years of study. Its programs also support youth cow horse clinics, tutor programs, local and national cow horse programs, cutting and versatility clubs, high school rodeo and community crisis support.

Led by Deborah Hotaling, Cynthia MacDonald Singer and Linda Mars, the Foundation continues to build on the legacy Gilkerson left through her passion for horses, teaching and helping others. Her influence extended well beyond her accomplishments in the show pen, and the Foundation’s work allows that legacy to reach new generations of riders and students.

The connection between the Foundation and Reno is particularly meaningful in 2026, as the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity celebrates its 10th anniversary while the Foundation marks 20 years since Gilkerson’s passing. The shared milestones provide an opportunity to honor the history of both Sherri and the Reno event while continuing to invest in the young riders who represent the future of reined cow horse.

The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity will be held September 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. For more information about the event, visit renosnafflebitfuturity.com. For more information about the Sherri Gilkerson Memorial Foundation, visit sherrifoundation.org.

ABOUT RENO SNAFFLE BIT FUTURITY

The Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity is a premier reined cow horse event held annually in Reno, Nevada. The event draws horses, trainers and owners from across the country, competing for some of the sport’s largest payouts. Since its founding, the event has grown into one of the sport’s most anticipated stops, known for record-setting competition, its annual Horse Sale and the community it brings together. Horsemen, owners, sponsors, vendors and fans return year after year for the caliber of horses, the welcoming atmosphere and the traditions the event honors, from its horsemanship roots to the legends who have shaped the sport. The 2026 Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity, marking the event’s 10th anniversary, will take place Sept. 11-20 at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and will include Futurity and Derby competition, horse show classes, the Western Trade Show, the Lifetime Achievement Banquet and the Reno Snaffle Bit Futurity Horse Sale.

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