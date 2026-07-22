Shout It Out Loud: Active Riding Trips to Donate Yellowstone Trip for Two For Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) Silent Auction

July 22, 2026 (Stanfordville NY) – Stacey Adams, president of curated equestrian travel service Active Riding Trips, believes in the importance of encouraging tomorrow’s riders today and will donate a Yellowstone trip for two to Blackwater Creek Ranch in Wyoming for the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) Silent Auction, September 11-21, in support of its commitment to introducing and promoting lifelong involvement in equestrian athletics to riders and students in Grades 4-12.

“In 2027,” Adams said, “IEA will celebrate its 25th anniversary promoting good horsemanship, honorable participation, mutual respect, and a sense of place for young people. As someone who has seen how the power of the horse touches lives and families around the world, and wants to see youth involvement grow and stay in our industry, supporting IEA at this historic moment feels right.”

Just 15 miles from the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park, amid the sweeping vistas that inspired U.S. President and conservationist, Teddy Roosevelt, Blackwater Creek Ranch – as seen on America’s oldest running game show, The Price Is Right – has delivered American dude ranch experiences since 1915 that include horseback riding and hiking, archery and sport shooting, fly fishing in its creek or river, and live entertainment in the evenings. The trip for two is valued at roughly $7,000.

The IEA Silent Auction benefits educational contest teams and scholarships. Each season, IEA awards nearly $2 million in cash and renewable collegiate scholarships, offers National Hippology Academy (a national online horsemanship knowledge program), provides individual and team advancement at local, regional, zone and national competitions, and financial aid and grant opportunities. The IEA Silent Auction will accept bids September 11-21, 2026, and where to bid can be found at rideiea.org.

Active Riding Trips has been recognized by Forbes.com for “changing the way we travel,” was named a Top 10 Equine Small Business Champion by The Plaid Horse, and delivered the keynote address on the role of horseback travel on conservation and regenerative tourism at the June 2026 American Horse Council ‘One Horse One Industry’ Conference in Washington, DC. Learn more at activeridingtrips.com.

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