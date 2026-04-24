Show Strides Vol. 9: FREE on Kindle This Week Only!

Read Show Strides Vol. 9: Tally’s Turn

Buy the My Show Strides Journal

The Plaid Horse is thrilled to announce that Show Strides Vol. 9: Tally’s Turn is now available on Kindle, audiobook, and paperback! The popular children’s series continues when Nona, the new trainer at Quince Oaks, gets settled in, and gives Tally a special opportunity. Nona’s friend Emily Elek of Stonewall Ponies needs some extra help at a horse show, and Nona asks Tally to go. At the show, Tally gets to be a groom, an extra set of hands to assist the team, and even has the chance to take a lesson with Emily. But when a younger, greener rider is having trouble in the show ring with her pony, another junior rider will need to step up to help to school the pony and set up his owner for success. Will Emily ask Tally to step into the irons? And will Tally be up to the task?

Every young rider and horse enthusiast will be hooked on reading, as soon as they get this series. Find Show Strides on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and/or your favorite retailer. Book 9 FREE on Kindle This Week Only!

NEW:

Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable

Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust

Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help

Read More of the Show Strides Series:

Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies

Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback

Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On

Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships

Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure

Media Contact:

Piper Klemm

editor@theplaidhorse.com