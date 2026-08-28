Six Outstanding Pony Club Members Earn College Scholarships from the United States Pony Clubs

The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. Press Release

For Immediate Release – Photos Available Upon Request

View release and photos here

Press Contact: Sarah Evers Conrad, communications@ponyclub.org

Pony Club: ponyclub.org | 859-254-7669

August 27, 2026 (Lexington, KY)—Six members of the United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) have just kicked off their college studies for the year with scholarships awarded by USPC. As the largest equestrian educational organization in North America, USPC is proud to recognize these outstanding members for their academic excellence and active involvement with Pony Club.

“Education, leadership, and personal growth are foundational to the Pony Club experience,” said Executive Director Teresa Woods. “This year’s scholarship recipients have embraced those values and demonstrated remarkable commitment to their goals. We are proud to recognize their accomplishments and support their future endeavors.”

Pony Club is honored to recognize the following individuals:

2026 USPC Triple Crown Nutrition Scholarship ($1,000), sponsored by Triple Crown Nutrition, official feed sponsor of USPC—Natalie Koch

This scholarship rewards members for excellence in academics and outstanding achievements in Pony Club. This year’s recipient is Natalie Koch, an H-B Horse Management and C-2 Eventing and certified member of Bath Pony Club, Tri-State Region, from Canal Fulton, Ohio. She is attending the University of Kentucky to study equine science/management and finance.

2026 USPC Dorothy Renfro Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)—Anja Honebein

Awarded annually for higher education to an active Pony Club member who exhibits qualities former Board of Governors member Dorothy Renfro valued most—leadership, horse management, and volunteering time and energy to beneficial activities—the Dorothy Renfro Scholarship winner for 2026 is Anja Honebein of Steamboat Springs, Colo. A member of Yampa Valley Pony Club in the Rocky Mountain Region, Honebein has earned her H-B Horse Management and C-1 Eventing certifications. She is attending the University of Washington majoring in environmental policy.

2026 Anson W.H. Taylor Memorial Scholarship from USPC and Equine Land Conservation Resource ($1,500)—Mia Valdez

Sponsored by Pony Club and the Equine Land Conservation Resource (ELCR), the Anson W.H. Taylor Memorial Scholarship in awarded to a current USPC member actively committed to land conservation in memory of former Pony Club president and ELCR founder Anson Taylor. This year, Mia Valdez, from Goochland, Va., was honored for her noteworthy dedication to land conservation. An H-A Horse Management and B Eventing certified member of Mountain Skyline Pony Club in the Old Dominion Region, Valdez is a nursing major at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College.

2026 USPC Jubilee Scholarship ($1,000)—Olivia Hickman

Established in 2004 for USPC’s 50th anniversary, the Pony Club Jubilee Scholarship will be awarded to Olivia Hickman, of Lexington, Va., for excellence in academic pursuits and her outstanding achievements in Pony Club. A member of Roanoke Valley Pony Club in the Old Dominion Region, Hickman has earned her H-B in Horse Management and C-3 in Eventing. As a student of Washington and Lee University, she will be studying biology on the pre-med track.

2026 Stanley R. and Martha C. Helbert Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)—Sophia Jones

The Stanley R. and Martha C. Helbert Scholarship is awarded annually to a Pony Club member pursuing the liberal arts in areas such as literature, music, theater, and visual arts. Sophia Jones of Roswell, N.M., is this year’s recipient. An H-B Horse Management, C-2 Eventing, and D-3 Hunter Seat Equitation certified member of Roswell Tumbleweed Pony Club in the Southwest Region, Johnson is attending Asbury University to pursue art and design, along with equine studies.

2026 USPC Bodgie Read Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)—Ella Riley

The Bodgie Read Memorial Scholarship is given to a Dressage- or Eventing-certified member who exhibits the qualities that Bodgie Read valued most: volunteerism and participation in both disciplines. This year’s recipient is Ella Riley. A member of Iron Bridge Hounds Pony Club in the Maryland Region, from Ellicott City, Md., Riley holds C-2 certifications in Horse Management, Eventing, and Dressage. She is attending the University of Kentucky majoring in equine science and management.

Pony Club scholarship recipients are selected through an application process administered by Pony Club, with essay submissions reviewed by a scholarship committee and chosen according to the unique requirements for each opportunity. To learn more about USPC’s scholarships, visit www.ponyclub.org/activities/college-scholarships. Visit the Pony Club website to learn more about the activities and opportunities available for Pony Club members.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc.—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that transforms lives through horsemanship education focused on the safety and well-being of people and horses. USPC builds confident leaders, strengthens communities, and creates lifelong connections. With hundreds of clubs and riding centers across the country, USPC provides instruction and competitive opportunities in more than 10 disciplines while setting the standard for horsemanship education nationwide. Pony Club alumni include Olympians, industry professionals, and successful business and community leaders. USPC also offers Allpony.com, an interactive learning platform with games, quizzes, and educational resources for horse lovers of all ages. Learn more at www.ponyclub.org.