Six Pony Club Members and the “Magnificent 7” Take on the 2026 Retired Racehorse Project Thoroughbred Makeover

The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. Press Release

For Immediate Release – Photos Available Upon Request

View release and photos here

Press Contact: Sarah Evers Conrad, communications@ponyclub.org

Pony Club: ponyclub.org | 859-254-7669

September 23, 2026 (Lexington, KY)—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is pleased to cheer on six Pony Club members working with Sandia Creek Ranch Auxiliary Foundation (SCRAF) of Fallbrook, Calif., who are taking seven retired Thoroughbred racehorses on an unforgettable journey to the 2026 Retired Racehorse Project’s Thoroughbred Makeover, held October 7-10 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.

As the largest retraining competition in the world for recently retired racehorses, the Thoroughbred Makeover celebrates the trainability, athleticism, and heart of the Thoroughbred beyond the racetrack. But for these horses, and the riders who guide them, the journey to Kentucky is about something even greater. It is a story of second chances. A story of patience, partnership, and trust. A story of what can happen when horses and people learn, grow, and succeed together.

Known as the “Magnificent 7,” the Thoroughbreds making the journey are: Anisette, Beach Hero, Cali Bay, Classical Cat, Prince Abama, Sasafran, and Savel. Each horse has left racing behind and begun a new chapter. Along the way, they have helped shape the skills, confidence, and horsemanship of the Pony Club members preparing them for the national stage.

Behind every horse is another remarkable story. Every rider on the Magnificent 7 team is a member of the United States Pony Clubs. Representing four Pony Clubs and Pony Club Riding Centers across USPC’s Southern California Region—Sandia Creek Ranch Pony Club Riding Center, Royal Riders Pony Club, Horsemanship Academy Pony Club Riding Center, and Fallbrook Pony Club—these riders range from developing members to nationally certified members. While their experience levels may differ, they are united by the values that define Pony Club: horsemanship, education, responsibility, teamwork, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to putting the horse’s well-being first.

Meet the Magnificent 7 and Their Pony Club Partners

Leading the team is Kiersti Wylie, 34, SCRAF’s head trainer and an A-certified Pony Club member from Sandia Creek Ranch Pony Club Riding Center.

Wylie will take on the challenge of preparing and showing two Thoroughbreds, Classical Cat and Savel, in competitive trail and freestyle. She has also been overseeing and mentoring the team of Pony Club riders throughout their preparation for the Thoroughbred Makeover.

Classical Cat (Mendelssohn x Conquest Strate Up, by Not Bourbon) is a 6-year-old bay gelding who retired in 2023 after 5 starts, with 3 wins (including the listed $100,000 Eddie Logan Stakes), one second, and earnings of $166,300.

Savel (Pavel x Loan Savant, by Spring at Last), a 5-year-old gray/roan mare only had three career starts and no placings with only $1,780 in earnings.

Teegan Carthew, 28, an H-B certified member in Horse Management (HM) and C-3 in Dressage from Royal Riders Pony Club in Yorba Linda, is currently a working student at Sandia Creek Ranch. She will compete with her new Thoroughbred partner, Beach Hero (Omaha Beach x Mundy Road, by Lonhro ‘AUS’) in competitive trail and freestyle. Beach Hero is a 4-year-old dark bay gelding bred by Spendthrift Farms with only one start, no placings, and earnings of $500. Beach Hero’s racing career may have been brief, but his story is just beginning.

Ariel Jones, 33, an H-B certified member in Horse Management and C-2 in Dressage, is a member and head trainer of Horsemanship Academy Pony Club Riding Center in Elfin Forest. Jones will compete in competitive trail and freestyle with Sasafran (Maximus Mischief x Tynagh Spirit, by Candy Ride ‘ARG’), a 2022 bay mare with seven starts, 1 third place, and earnings of $13,300. Frannie, as she is called around the barn, has already gotten started with some basic dressage work and trail riding.

Madison Curcie, 14, a member of Fallbrook Pony Club with her C-1 HM and her D-3 in Eventing, has spent her summer at Sandia Creek Ranch as a dedicated member of the team while participating in SCRAF’s “Training to Train” program. She will compete in English Dressage and freestyle with her new Thoroughbred partner, Prince Abama (Tamayuz x Abama Lady, by Mr. Greeley), an 8-year old chestnut gelding who is a multiple graded stakes winner routinely competing against some of the best turf marathoners in the country. Prince Abama raced 15 times with four firsts, 4 seconds, 1 third, and $502,053. He captured the grade 2 Hollywood Turf Cup Stakes and the grade 3 San Marco Stakes, but right now he has captured Curcie’s heart as she said she knew right away “he’s the one” for her.

Jileann Pinhero, 14, also a member of Fallbrook Pony Club with her C-1 HM, D-3 in Dressage, and her D-2 in Hunter Seat Equitation, has spent the summer working alongside the team and participating in SCRAF’s “Training to Train” program. She will compete in English Dressage and freestyle with her new Thoroughbred partner, Cali Bay (New Bay x Majestic Dancer ‘IRE’, by Danehill Dancer ‘IRE’), an 8-year-old Irish-bred chestnut gelding who accumulated 5 wins, 3 seconds, and 1 third from 17 starts with earnings of $178,193 in the allowance ranks. This horse with a big, goofy personality is now spending his time as a 14-year-old’s “sunshine horse.”

Emma Rosas, 15, a C-1 HM and D-2 Eventing member of Sandia Creek Ranch Pony Club Riding Center in the De Luz area between Fallbrook and Temecula, has been a working student at Sandia Creek Ranch and has mentored under Wylie for years. This summer, she also participated in SCRAF’s “Training to Train” program and will compete in competitive trail and freestyle with her new Thoroughbred partner, Anisette (Central Banker x Anais, by Malibu Moon), a 5-year-old chestnut mare with 3 wins and 1 third out of 10 starts, which earned her $28,781.

These ex-racehorses came to SCRAF, a Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA)-accredited organization, via California Retirement Management Account (CARMA), which supports the responsible transition of California racehorses into successful second careers. Each horse came to the project with a different racing history, personality, and set of experiences.