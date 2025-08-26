SmartEquine Introduces EasyPouches: A Simpler, More Accurate, and Sustainable Solution for Daily Equine Supplementation

New single-use, pre-measured pouches make feeding faster, reduce plastic waste, and offer an option for every horse and every budget

PLYMOUTH, Mass. – August 20, 2025 – SmartEquine™, the #1 Equine Health Brand, today announced the launch of EasyPouches, a convenient, single-supplement solution that gives horse owners, barn managers, and caretakers a faster, simpler, and more accurate way to provide daily supplements while reducing environmental impact.

Responding to years of feedback from horse owners, caretakers, and trainers, EasyPouches combine SmartEquine’s trusted formulas with a simple “tear and pour” system that eliminates guesswork, mess, and excess plastic. Each box delivers 28 pre-measured, airtight pouches – perfectly portioned for daily use – ensuring every horse receives the right product at peak freshness, every time.

“We’re always listening to our customers,” said John Barry, CEO of SmartEquine. “Time is precious at the barn, and equine caretakers want a solution that’s fast, accurate, and waste conscious. EasyPouches deliver on all fronts: the right amount, the right way, in packaging that’s better for the planet.”

Convenient, Accurate, and Sustainable

SmartEquine EasyPouches are built for every type of horse owner – whether you’re a competitor on the road, a barn manager overseeing a team, or simply streamlining daily feeding at home. The slim pouches stack neatly in recyclable cardboard caddies, replacing bulky containers and buckets. No scooping, no measuring, no second-guessing – just quick, reliable feeding that works for both horse and handler.

Sustainability was a priority from the very start of development. Each EasyPouch is made with 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) material and uses up to 69% less plastic than traditional buckets. “Horse owners told us they care deeply about reducing environmental impact,” Barry said. “With EasyPouches, we can deliver the same trusted product using a fraction of the plastic and leaving a much smaller footprint.”

Trusted Nutrition, Unchanged Formulas

The initial launch includes 28 of SmartEquine’s best-selling supplements across 10 categories – ranging from joint support to digestive health – delivered in the same proven formulas customers already know and trust. EasyPouches are not replacing SmartEquine’s popular SmartPaks; rather they expand choice, especially for horse owners who rely on single supplements, travel frequently, or coordinate feeding with multiple caretakers.

Each pouch is clearly labeled with the supplement name and feeding instructions, ensuring easy, accurate use by both owners and barn staff. The compact stackable storage caddies further reduce clutter in tack rooms and feed areas, keeping spaces organized and functional.

Serving a Diverse Equestrian Community

SmartEquine EasyPouches have been designed with all customers in mind, from competitive riders and professionals managing large facilities to casual owners who simply want peace of mind in their horses’ daily care. For barn managers and those who regularly delegate feeding duties, the color-coded, easy-to-use pouches reduce errors, streamline routines and boost consistency. Customers ordering through SmartEquine’s AutoShip program will also soon receive personalized barn caddies labeled with their horse’s name, making it even easier to ensure the right supplement goes to the right horse.

Pricing and Availability

EasyPouches are available immediately starting at just $22.95 per month through SmartEquine’s convenient AutoShip program. The line is offered in three distinct tiers, designed to meet the unique needs of every horse:

Essential – Daily support for general health and wellness.

– Daily support for general health and wellness. Advanced – Targeted nutrition solutions for horses with moderate workloads or more specialized needs.

– Targeted nutrition solutions for horses with moderate workloads or more specialized needs. Ultimate – Premium solutions for horses with intense workloads or highly specialized needs.

About SmartEquine™

SmartEquine is dedicated to elevating equine well-being through scientifically developed supplements, innovative wellness solutions, and expert guidance from industry leaders to address the unique needs of every horse. To learn more about our one-of-a-kind approach to horse health, visit www.SmartEquine.com.

