SmartPak Rebrands as SmartEquine, Reinforcing Commitment to Comprehensive Horse Health and Wellness



Leading Equine Supplement Company Delivers the Most Trusted, Comprehensive Health and Wellness Solutions Tailored to the Unique Needs of Each Horse

PLYMOUTH, Mass. – July 23, 2025 – SmartPak, the #1 Equine Health Brand, today officially becomes SmartEquine®, a name that reflects our renewed dedication to delivering one-of-a-kind health and wellness solutions for every unique horse. This rebranding, along with the new tagline ‘One of a Kind’, is more than a new look – it’s our continued promise to put horse health first, with every formula reflecting the care, expertise, and passion that remain at the heart of what we do.

“With SmartEquine, we honor our heritage of science-backed innovation and real-world horsemanship, and our belief that no two horses are the same,” said John Barry, CEO of SmartEquine. “Our approach fuses rigorous veterinary research with practical equestrian experience, grounded in 25 years of listening to riders, trainers, and veterinarians. We’re more than a supplement company – we’re partners in your equine health journey, offering tailored solutions that recognize each horse’s individual needs.”

Whether you’re caring for a competitive athlete, lesson program hero, or beloved retiree, SmartEquine delivers unparalleled solutions designed to meet your horse’s specific health needs. You can be confident that every product works as hard as your horse does and meets the highest quality standards.

SmartEquine is trusted by veterinarians, elite riders, and industry experts because it’s built on evidence-based research, proven through clinical trials, and driven by an unwavering commitment to quality. The company is a leader in customized supplement programs, unmatched service, and genuine compassion for horses at every level of performance.

SmartEquine delivers:

One-of-a-Kind Solutions

Every supplement and wellness product is formulated to address specific challenges – from advanced joint support and precision hindgut protection to specialized fly protection and cutting-edge therapy products – so you can trust you’re giving your horse exactly what it needs.

World-Class Support Teams

SmartVet Support Team: Exclusive practitioner perks and comprehensive supplement consults, plus the peace of mind provided by ColiCare™, our free $15,000 colic surgery reimbursement program.

SmartBarn Services Team: Custom supplement plans, on-site barn visits, and concierge-level service, designed to make it easier for trainers, barn managers, and professional facilities to take great care of the horses in their programs.

Customer Care Team: With extensive equine health training and real-world equestrian experience, this isn’t your average customer care team.

A Company as Unique as Your Horse

What began as a solution for one horse’s wellness has grown into an industry-leading brand built on customized supplement programs, unparalleled service, and genuine compassion for every horse.

“SmartEquine isn’t just our new name – it’s our commitment to treat every horse like the unique partner they are,” added Liz Schatz, DVM, Senior Specialist, Veterinary Affairs. “By blending innovative science with genuine compassion, we ensure each horse thrives at every stage of life.”

Results Respected by Every Stakeholder

SmartEquine delivers distinctive results for everyone who cares for and loves horses:

Horse Owners access personalized guidance from Supplement Specialists with real-world horse experience and extensive equine health training, plus premium supplements and wellness solutions designed by veterinarians and equine nutrition experts.

access personalized guidance from Supplement Specialists with real-world horse experience and extensive equine health training, plus premium supplements and wellness solutions designed by veterinarians and equine nutrition experts. Veterinarians realize optimal patient outcomes and practice revenue with scientifically formulated supplements, SmartVet consults, and the benefits of ColiCare for their clients, their patients, and their practice.

realize optimal patient outcomes and practice revenue with scientifically formulated supplements, SmartVet consults, and the benefits of ColiCare for their clients, their patients, and their practice. Trainers & Barn Managers streamline their daily routines with consistency they can count on through trusted formulas, proactive barn services, and on-call nutrition guidance.

streamline their daily routines with consistency they can count on through trusted formulas, proactive barn services, and on-call nutrition guidance. Sponsored Riders achieve their performance goals through research-backed nutrition, support from one-on-one Supplement Specialists, and partnerships on and off the competition circuit.

achieve their performance goals through research-backed nutrition, support from one-on-one Supplement Specialists, and partnerships on and off the competition circuit. Retailers & Vendors drive sales and build loyalty with a focused product line, strategic merchandising support, and the power of the #1 Equine Health Brand.

About SmartEquine®

SmartEquine is dedicated to elevating equine well-being through scientifically developed supplements, innovative wellness solutions, and expert guidance from industry leaders. To learn more about our one-of-a-kind approach to horse health, visit www.SmartEquine.com.

