Smooth Talkin Style to Stand at the 6666 Ranch Granbury Division

Guthrie, Texas — October 1, 2025 — The legendary 6666 Ranch proudly announces that Smooth Talkin Style, the 2011 sorrel stallion recognized as one of the industry’s most accomplished sires, will now stand at 6666 Ranch Granbury, the ranch’s state-of-the-art stallion station located in the heart of Western performance horse country. Recently purchased in partnership by Bosque Ranch Performance Horses and XIT Ranch, Smooth Talkin Style brings with him an outstanding show record and a proven legacy as a sire of champions.

Now a sire of distinction, Smooth Talkin Style was ranked a 2024 QDATA Top 10 Leading Cutting Sire, with progeny earnings in excess of $9 million across cutting, cow horse, roping, ranch horse, and other disciplines. His offspring continue to dominate major events, reinforcing his place as a cornerstone in the performance horse breeding industry. During his show career he amassed lifetime earnings of $305,284, including titles as the NCHA Open Futurity Reserve Champion and NCHA Horse of the Year.

“Breeders look for stallions that can consistently produce winners, and Smooth Talkin Style has already proven himself in that arena. With this partnership and his move to 6666 Ranch Granbury, we’re excited to see his foals continue to make an impact in the show pen and beyond.”

-Taylor Sheridan, Bosque Ranch Performance Horses

“Our goal at XIT Ranch has always been to support stallions that represent the highest standard of the Western performance horse. Smooth Talkin Style is exactly that. Teaming up with Bosque Ranch and placing him at the 6666 Ranch Granbury ensures his influence continues to elevate the industry.”

-Drew Knowles, XIT Ranch

“Smooth Talkin Style represents the highest level of athleticism and genetics. We are thrilled to have him join the elite lineup at 6666 Ranch Granbury, where he will be supported by world-class care and facilities designed to maximize his impact on future generations.”

-Nathan Canaday, DVM, 6666 Ranch

The addition of Smooth Talkin Style to 6666 Ranch Granbury underscores the ranch’s commitment to shaping the future of the Western performance horse industry while honoring its legacy of excellence.

For breeding inquiries and additional information, please visit www.6666Stallions.com.

Media Contact:

Carley Montemuro Myers

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Four Sixes Ranch

MKTG@6666Ranch.com