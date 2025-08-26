Soft, Round and Bitless book release

AVAILABLE NOW

Trafalgar Square Books is pleased to announce the release of Soft, Round & Bitless by Ali Kermeen.

Horsewoman Ali Kermeen, author of The Working Equitation Training Manual, shows readers how it is possible to get a horse soft and round without using a bit, side-reins, or longeing apparatuses. For many, riding “bitless”—without a bit in the horse’s mouth—can feel like a leap of faith because of a perceived lack of control. But, Kermeen argues, most of the time, the control a rider has over a horse (who is a thousand pounds of muscle and reaction) has more to do with training and partnership, and less to do with equipment. Kermeen is not lobbying for all horses to be ridden bitless—however, she feels the decision as to whether a horse should be wearing a bit or going bitless should be up to the horse.

Over years of working with horses and competing them without a bit, Kermeen has developed a series of exercises that she uses for all horses, regardless of their likely sport or activity. Her method sets horses up to understand how to be soft and round. A soft horse and rider produce a picture of harmony and understanding. They work as a partnership. A horse that can carry his own body in a round frame, without being forced, is able to be athletic and is in an ideal position to be influenced by the rider. In these pages, learn: important groundwork skills to set your horse up for success; the value of different kinds of bitless bridles; expert recommendations for choosing and fitting a bitless bridle; and ridden exercises for connecting the groundwork basics under saddle, without a bit. Kermeen’s easy-to-use, approachable guide is for anyone who wishes to improve their own performance, as well as being aware of and proactive about their horse’s health, comfort, and well-being.

As a junior rider, ALI KERMEEN developed a love for enjoying horses in all disciplines, and she has carried this love into her professional life, basing her training on dressage principles integrated with Tom Dorrance-style horsemanship. Ali’s certifications include United States Eventing Association (USEA) Certified Level 1 Instructor, Cowboy Dressage Level 2 Recommended Clinician, and United States Dressage Federation (USDF) “L” judge program graduate with distinction. She offers lessons and clinics, has competed at Intermediate B (level 5) in working equitation competitions, and is the author of The Working Equitation Training Manual (alikermeen.com).

