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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Soy-Free Feed Options Now Ship Direct from Bluebonnet

Soy-free Energized® Maintenance, Energized® Textured and Alfa Nibblets™ are now available for purchase online.

ARDMORE, Okla. (Nov. 5, 2026) – Bluebonnet now ships three soy-free feed options direct to your barn: Energized® Maintenance, Energized® Textured and Alfa Nibblets™ pelleted forage. They join supplements and diet balancers already sold online. Horse owners in the continental U.S. can now build a full limited-ingredient program, from forage to fortified feed to balancer, in a single order. Every product is made in Bluebonnet’s 100% horse-safe, ionophore-free mill.

Soy is one of the most debated ingredients in equine nutrition. Some owners feed it with confidence. Others remove it while working through sensitivities, limited-ingredient diets or preference. Bluebonnet’s approach is to give owners horse-healthy options no matter their choice, with free access to its nutrition team for dedicated support.

“Every ingredient you remove from a horse’s diet takes nutrients with it, so a limited-ingredient program has to be balanced with intention, not by subtraction,” said Dr. Jyme Nichols, PhD Nutritionist and Director of Nutrition at Bluebonnet. “Our goal is to give owners science-based, balanced options made in a horse-safe mill they can trust. It’s also why we’ve built out a FAQ on soy, so owners can make an informed decision for their own horse. From there, we encourage them to start with quality forage, then add the feed or balancer that fits their horse best.”

New to direct shipping:

Alfa Nibblets™, a forage replacer and extender in small, fast-soaking 5/32″ pellets that can stretch hay, replace it or carry a balancer

Energized® Maintenance, a pelleted fortified feed

Energized® Textured, a textured fortified feed for picky eaters

To explore the soy-free lineup, visit bluebonnetfeeds.com/soy-free.

About Bluebonnet Feeds

Bluebonnet makes science-based horse feeds and supplements in a horse-safe mill, using locked formulas with true-name ingredients. The company supports owners with free nutrition consults & The Feed Room Chemist Podcast. Learn more at bluebonnetfeeds.com.

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Communications contact: Marisa Maddy, Marketing & Communications Specialist, mmaddy@bluebonnetfeeds.com | 785.877.0081

Media contact: Dana Callahan, Marketing & Design Specialist

dcallahan@bluebonnetfeeds.com

Interviews: Jyme Nichols, Director of Nutrition is available for interviews – contact marketing@bluebonnetfeeds.com to schedule.

Photo: Link here Description: Woman kissing horse. Photo credit: Lauren Ashley Media.