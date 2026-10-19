SPECIAL FEATURES ARE COMING TO EQUINE AFFAIRE: There’s a treat for every horse lover!

Allison Rehnborg, Marketing Coordinator

Equine Affaire, Inc.

Phone: (740) 845-0085

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com

www.equineaffaire.com

*Pictures Available Upon Request

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, October 16, 2026 – On November 12-15, the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield will transform into the ultimate playground for horse lovers. Have you bought your tickets yet? For the less than the price of dinner, a ticket to Equine Affaire will enrich your life with must-see educational clinics, engaging demos, exciting competitions, useful networking opportunities, hours of incredible shopping in our retail trade show, bargains on gently-used goods in the Marketplace Consignment Shop, and all the thrills of seeing hundreds of talented horses in action. Come experience the magic of the horse world up close and in person and discover why Equine Affaire is the premier choice for horse enthusiasts worldwide. Your tickets are waiting for you at equineaffaire.com!



At Equine Affaire, you’ll find world-class clinics offered by established clinicians ready to share their time-honored traditions as well as sessions presented by new trainers and instructors expressing new ideas and fresh perspectives. A full schedule with speakers and topics spanning seven venues is already available for your review online alongside our overview facility map, so if you’re a pre-planner, it’s time to start prepping your must-see lists. Our trade show is populated by companies of all sizes, from household names bringing you all the brands you know and trust to trailblazers ready to change the way you live, ride, travel, or farm with groundbreaking new products and systems. At equineaffaire.com, you can review a list of our trade show exhibitors, updated weekly; apply to consign in the Marketplace or the Wheels & Deals Boulevard; learn about volunteering on site; and so much more. Make sure to bookmark https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/, your online home for all things Equine Affaire related, and follow @equineaffaire on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates.



Tickets for Equine Affaire and Fantasia, our signature musical celebration of the horse, are on sale now via equineaffaire.com. They will also be available for sale at the event. General admission tickets to Equine Affaire are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $12/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Bring the whole family and enjoy access to the trade show, theme pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, as well as a variety of immersive activities. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. While you’re buying your general admission tickets, don’t forget to buy your Fantasia tickets! Tickets for Fantasia range from $16-$27. Advance parking passes and camping registration for the Eastern States Exposition can also be purchased online.



Ready for a sneak peek into some of Equine Affaire’s incredible attractions? In this press release, we’re sharing a few of our favorite highlights at next month’s event:



Celebrate your love of horses the way it deserves: with gorgeous horses, great music, and the stellar company of your best friends at Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse! Returning for a limited run of just three performances, Fantasia is an evening of can’t-miss entertainment suitable for all ages. Sponsored by Myhre Equine Clinic, Fantasia will showcase performances by the Friesian Heritage Drill Team, the Whispery Pines Percherons, the Epic Vaulters, the Cutting Edge Cowgirls, and many more of the nation’s award-winning equine and equestrian performers. Get tickets (while they last) at equineaffaire.com for Thursday, November 12; Friday, November 13; or Saturday, November 14. Doors to the Coliseum will open at 6:30 pm each evening. The show begins at 7:30 pm!



Sprint for our brand-new Bred for Speed exhibit, housed in the Breed Pavilion! In this exhibit, you’ll meet horses from a variety of breeds “bred for speed” and learn all about the disciplines and competitions they excel in from the people who love to breed, train, and ride them. Bred for Speed exhibit stalls with Thoroughbreds, Standardbreds, and Icelandic horses will be scattered throughout the Breed Pavilion alongside horses of many other breeds and types, such as Bashkir Curlies, Dales ponies, Morgan horses, and more. Make sure to check out the educational Bred for Speed sessions happening in the Bred for Speed demo ring. You’ll find all of this in the A-Barn (formerly known as the Stroh)!



Veterans, first responders, active military, and their families – this one’s for you. A Horse for Heroes is a special event coming to Equine Affaire on Thursday, November 12 & Saturday, November 14, courtesy of our partner, Hoof to Heart Vets. In A Horse for Heroes activities, you’ll get to interact with horses and experience the benefits of equine-assisted activities (unmounted), all while bonding over shared experiences with other veterans, first responders, and active military. Hoof to Heart Vets is a registered nonprofit made for veterans by veterans. Their experienced equine facilitators and instructors are passionate about sharing the magic of horses with others. No prior horse experience needed!



Looking for your new best friend? Adopt at the ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Affaire or buy in the Horse & Farm Exhibits! Housed in C-Barn, the ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Affaire and Horse & Farm Exhibits will feature a herd of horses of all skill levels, disciplines, and breeds who are looking for new homes. Look for the orange signs and aisles in the barn and visit these horses, learn about the training and breeding farms as well as rescues and sanctuaries who help horses in need. You might just find a new riding partner, pasture companion, or mission!



Are you ready for a challenge? The new Equine Affaire Cowboy Challenge is happening on Saturday, Nov. 14! Inspired by the rigors of the ranch life, this fun (unmounted) competition will prove whether or not you deserve to wear that cowboy hat. Sign up at the Information Booth in the Better Living Center at Equine Affaire for a slot and then show up at the challenge on Saturday with your work gloves, hat, and boots on. You’ll be slinging straw bales, lassoing a faux calf, running in boots, hefting a Western saddle, and more. Prizes will be awarded to the top ten participants. It’s free to enter!



Ever driven a draft horse? At Equine Affaire, you can Drive A Draft! Experience the horsepower firsthand by learning how to handle the lines of a single or pair of Percheron horses. It’s a whole new way to communicate with a horse! This activity is free, but you have to sign up for a slot to participate. Visit the Whispery Pines Percherons stalls in C-Barn (sign-ups begin at 9 am the day of the activity) to sign up. Drive A Draft will happen on Friday, November 13 from 11 am to 12:30 pm and on Saturday, November 14, from 12 pm to 2 pm.



Make every stride count towards your future in the horse industry. Get a leg up at the Equine College & Career Fair and explore equine-related career paths and college opportunities. Presentations will happen at noon on Thursday, Nov. 12; Friday, Nov. 13; and Saturday, Nov 14. You can also sign up for a 20-minute one-on-one consultation with expert, Karin Bump, PhD. Learn more on our website!



Got a used horse trailer, truck, ATV, tractor, or other large wheeled farm equipment you’d like to sell? Consider selling it on the Wheels & Deals Boulevard! On the Boulevard, you can rent a parking spot for a small fee and invite potential buyers to “wheel and deal” with you as you broker the sale of your big ticket item. With tens of thousands of horse enthusiasts in attendance, Equine Affaire is the perfect place to sell your wheels! Sign up today.



Could you use some free horse feed, lessons on a riding simulator with an expert, gorgeous new decor, or great swag? Enter Equine Affaire’s free online raffle for a chance to win any number of fabulous prizes! You could win prizes from October Design Equestrian Decor, Triple Crown Nutrition, US Equestrian, The Healing Cowgirl, Cathleen Voss Consulting, K. Clarke Equine, Alpaca Life Collection, or Equine Affaire. Here’s where to enter until November 15: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-other-features/mass-free-raffle/. One entry per household, please.



There’s even more waiting for you at Equine Affaire, but you’ll have to visit to experience it for yourself! Reserve a room with any one of our 2026 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here. And hurry: most blocks are expiring in October! Or if you’d like to camp on site, visit our website for details. The campgrounds will open to the public at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11.



Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic, US Equestrian, Horizon Structures, Fair Hill Saddlery, Pro Earth Animal Health, mystride, Jeffers Equine, Tribute Equine Nutrition, Custom Equine Nutrition, Sentinel Horse Nutrition, Chewy, Photonic Health, Weatherbeeta, and many more. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!