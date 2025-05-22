Stacy Westfall on Training, Teaching & Business Transitions on the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast with Denise Alvarez

May 22, 2025 – Every equestrian entrepreneur has a story—but not every story includes a stop on The Ellen Show or a viral bridleless ride that opened doors most business owners only dream of.

If you’re wondering if Stacy Westfall is the one who was riding bridleless in her wedding dress at the 2005 American Quarter Horse Congress Freestyle Reining, you’re spot-on.

But, that was 20 years ago, and a lot has happened in her life and business since then.

In a candid conversation with Denise Alvarez on her How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast, Stacy shares how her journey from professional horse trainer to online educator has been a blend of grit, intentional growth, and being willing to pivot when the path changed.

With over 30 years in the horse industry, Stacy explains how her business model has evolved—sometimes by design, sometimes by necessity—but always anchored in her love of horses and teaching.

In the first part of their conversation, you’ll hear how Stacy built her business while raising a family on the road, and how acting quickly and listening closely to her audience helped her turn once-in-a-lifetime moments into long-term success.

In the second part of Stacy’s interview, she dives deep into the marketing strategies that helped her build a successful equestrian business.

Stacy shares her top marketing tips, including how she approaches social media, podcasting and YouTube in her business — and, how that has evolved through the years.

If you’re an equestrian entrepreneur looking for real, actionable insights to take your equine business to the next level, these episodes are for you.

Listen to From Trainer to Educator: Stacy Westfall on Training, Teaching & Transitions [Episode 175]:

Listen to Stacy Westfall’s Top Marketing Tips for Building Your Equestrian Business [Episode 176]:

About Stormlily Marketing

Denise Alvarez is a horse girl who loves marketing. As host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast and owner of Stormlily Marketing, she helps equestrian entrepreneurs ditch the marketing overwhelm, get the clarity they’ve been craving, and grow their business in a way that meets their definition of success. Through equestrian business coaching as well as her podcast and online learning resources, Denise is here to help you bring the dream you have for your horse business to life.

