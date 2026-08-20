StallioneSearch.com Launches Next-Generation Website for the Quarter Horse Racing Industry

A faster, more intuitive StallioneSearch.com delivers expanded racing, breeding, sales, and multimedia resources on a single modern platform.



DALLAS, TX – August 20, 2026 – StallioneSearch.com, Quarter Horse racing’s premier source for news and breeding information, has unveiled the expanded features and resources available on its newly launched, redesigned website.

Built with a modern, mobile-friendly design, the new StallioneSearch.com delivers an improved user experience while introducing several dedicated content hubs and significantly expanding many of the site’s most popular resources. New and enhanced features include Leaderboards, Leading Sires, Qualifiers, Quick Stakes, Sales Database, Calendar Center, Video Center, Podcast Center, and a more robust Member Stallion experience.

Together with streamlined navigation and a cleaner, more intuitive design, the new platform gives owners, trainers, breeders, and racing fans faster and easier access to the news, racing information, breeding data, sales results, videos, and other resources they rely on throughout the Quarter Horse industry.

Here is a look at some of the significant changes users can see on the new StallioneSearch.com platform.

Modern Mobile-First Design

Completely redesigned website, mobile-optimized for today’s users.

Faster page load times and improved overall performance.

Cleaner, easier-to-read layout with streamlined navigation.

Dedicated News Center

Up-to-the-minute Quarter Horse racing coverage, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including:

Headline News – Breaking industry news updated around the clock.

Racing News – Stakes race coverage posted immediately following each event, including Race TV Network video replays when available.

Preview News – Complete previews of upcoming stakes races.

AQHA Challenge News – Dedicated coverage of the AQHA Racing Challenge program.

Breeding News – Stallion, mare and breeding industry coverage.

Sales News – Complete coverage of Quarter Horse sales events.

Featured Stories – Special-interest features and major industry events highlighted on the homepage.

Advanced Site Search

Powerful site-wide search with one-click access.

Quickly locate horses, people, races and news stories.

Historical racing information available at users’ fingertips.

Leading Sires and Leaderboards

Daily updated rankings include Current Year, First-Year, Second-Year and Third-Year Leading Sires; interactive leaderboards for Owners, Trainers, Breeders, Jockeys and Horses; as well as a new all-time leaderboard for Leading Sires, Leading Broodmare Sires, Leading Dams and Leading Horses.

Qualifiers, Weekly Race Results and Quick Stakes

Stakes qualifiers posted within minutes after the final trial, with easy-to-follow qualifying lists for major futurities, derbies and stakes.

A weekly archive of graded and non-graded stakes, plus allowance, trial and maiden race winners, all easily searchable.

Stakes race results are posted immediately after each race is made official, with fast access to winning connections, charts and recap information.

Calendar Center

Multiple calendars designed to keep the industry informed, including:

Stakes Calendar

Race Meet Calendar

Sales Calendar

Stallion Service Auction Calendar

Searchable Sales Database

The only online Quarter Horse sales database in the industry that lets users search nearly two decades of data by horse, sire, dam, broodmare sire, buyer, consignor or sale, with complete results posted after each session.

Sale statistics, State of the Market reports and sales leaderboards for Leading Sires, Leading Broodmare Sires, Leading Buyers and Leading Consignors are also available.

Enhanced Member Stallion Program.

Completely redesigned Member Stallion pages give breeders and owners one of the most comprehensive stallion marketing platforms in the Quarter Horse industry, including top performers and progeny highlights, weekly and yearly progeny recaps, weekly sire summaries and complete race records. New additions include:

A dedicated video and photo library.

Sire rankings and statistical categories.

A stallion progeny sales search database.

Expanded five-cross pedigree analysis with inbreeding information.

Monthly updated female family records.

One Tap Breeding Inquiries to the Stallion Farm.

Video Center and Podcast Center

A fully-interactive video library organized by category, with an improved presentation of race replays, interviews, feature videos and webcast coverage.

The weekly QH Racing Talk podcast, featuring industry guests, weekly race recaps, stakes previews and special features.

New Advertising Opportunities

A redesigned advertising platform offers expanded marketing opportunities, improved visibility and new sponsorship options for industry partners.

Built for the Future

The new StallioneSearch.com was designed as a scalable platform that allows new racing data, statistics, rankings, media, advertising opportunities and editorial features to be added as the Quarter Horse industry continues to grow. Visit the redesigned site now at StallioneSearch.com.

“Every piece of this redesign was built around one question: how do we make it easier for breeders, owners and fans to find exactly what they need?” said Stallionesearch.com President and Chief Executive Officer H. David Smith. “That’s why we expanded our sire rankings, rebuilt our sales database, and gave every Member Stallion page new tools, like video libraries, five-cross pedigree analysis and updated mare family records. This isn’t just a new look for StallioneSearch.com, it’s a more powerful platform, page by page, for everyone in the Quarter Horse racing industry.”

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Contact:

Leann Noguera

StallioneSearch.com

+1 405-824-5347

leann@stallionesearch.com

About StallioneSearch.com

StallioneSearch.com is the most established and trusted digital platform in the Quarter Horse racing industry. For two decades, it has served as the go-to resource for racing news, stallion directories, real-time standings, sales data, and breeding intelligence. StallioneSearch serves an engaged audience of breeders, investors, farm managers, owners, trainers, and jockeys across the United States, Canada, and South and Central America.

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