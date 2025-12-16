“Stealth Mode” UltraShield® Gold Launch Video Wins Platinum and Two Gold Viddy Awards

Wellington, Fla. — Dec.16, 2025 — EQ Media, a full-service marketing and communications agency with an equestrian focus, has been honored with one Platinum and two Gold Viddy Awards from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) for its dynamic video spot, “Stealth Mode,” created for W.F. Young’s Absorbine® brand to launch UltraShield® Gold Fly Spray.

The Viddy Awards, administered by AMCP, honor excellence in video and digital production, recognizing outstanding achievement in creativity, quality and results across marketing, advertising and communications. Established in 1995, the Viddy Awards are among the most respected video competitions worldwide, with over 300,000 entries submitted from 135 countries since their launch.

“Stealth Mode” won:

A Platinum Award in the Commercials / Broadcast / Non-Broadcast / Web Commercials / Products & Services category

A Gold in Non-Broadcast / Short Form Web Video, Under 3 Minutes / Marketing category

A Gold in the Non-Broadcast / Social Media / Short Form category

Ten years in the making, UltraShield Gold marks a breakthough in equine fly protection. W.F. Young turned to EQ Media to produce the campaign.

“EQ Media was the perfect partner to help us bring our vision and strategy for the launch of UltraShield Gold to life,” said Amy Cairy, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at W.F. Young, Absorbine’s parent company. “Their innovative thinking and ability to bring in the right partners turned what should have been impossible concepts into very real and exciting creative. We’re so grateful for the work of EQ Media and their help in making the launch of UltraShield Gold so successful!”

EQ Media assembled a seasoned commercial production team made up entirely of equestrians—professionals who understand the industry, the product and the end consumer. The team included Director Alan Oltman and Wooden Shoe Productions Producer Adam Ruben, alongside a creative crew with deep roots in both storytelling and horse sport.

The high-energy video, much of which is shot from the perspective of a frustrated fly, uses drone footage and visual effects. The spot delivers humor, action and storytelling while communicating the product’s benefits in a way that resonates with the audience.

The “Stealth Mode” video has achieved exceptionally high social media engagement and view rates, underscoring both its creative impact and effectiveness as a marketing tool in a competitive category.

“From concept to execution, this project was about bringing top-tier commercial production values to an equestrian brand while having a little fun,” said EQ Media founder Carrie Wirth. “We’re proud to see the production team recognized!”

About EQ Media

EQ Media is a full-service marketing and communications agency specializing in the equestrian industry. Headquartered in Wellington, Florida, the agency blends in-depth equestrian expertise with creative strategy to deliver branding, public relations, social media, video production, design and event coverage. EQ Media partners with a wide range of clients, from national associations to premium equine brands, crafting compelling stories that resonate with equestrian audiences. Comprised of a team of passionate, horse-savvy professionals, EQ Media is dedicated to helping clients build meaningful connections and lasting impact with the equestrian community.

About Absorbine® / W.F. Young

Absorbine® grew from humble beginnings. In 1892, Mary Ida Young and her husband, Wilbur Fenelon Young, began their journey. Wilbur, a piano deliveryman, relied on their horses for deliveries in the Northeast. Mary Ida, a passionate gardener and herbalist, formulated Absorbine Veterinary Liniment. They used it on their horses daily to improve circulation and promote healing. Word of its effectiveness spread, and Wilbur started selling it during his deliveries. Today, Absorbine® is a global brand, offering a variety of products loved by horse and pet owners worldwide, all rooted in a legacy of care and innovation to help animals live their best lives.

