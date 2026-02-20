Strategic Leadership for Equestrian Media: Full Gallop Communications Partners with Publishers Ready to Strengthen, Scale, and Lead

Rochester, NY — The equestrian industry is built on resilience, discipline, and long-term vision. Yet many equestrian publishers and media brands are navigating increasing pressure from shifting digital algorithms, declining ad margins, evolving reader behavior and expectations. Let’s not forget the constant demand for content, often without strategic marketing leadership guiding the business itself.

Full Gallop Communications was founded to change that.

Established in 2015 by marketing strategist and lifelong equestrian Amanda MacDonald, Full Gallop Communications partners with equestrian publishers and media companies to bring structure, clarity, and forward momentum to their marketing strategy. Rather than operating as a vendor executing tactics, MacDonald steps in as a fractional Chief Marketing Officer, providing strategic direction before content calendars, advertising packages, or platform pivots are developed.

“The equestrian industry is filled to the brim with talented storytellers, deeply committed publishers, and highly skilled photographers who document the grit, beauty, and discipline of the sport,” says MacDonald. “But many media organizations are operating without a strategic marketing framework guiding growth decisions. My role is to help leadership teams step back, clarify their position in the market, and build sustainable systems that support revenue and reputation long-term.”

With 20+ years of professional marketing leadership experience across healthcare, B2B manufacturing, and veterinary sectors, MacDonald brings cross-industry rigor to the equestrian space. She was among the first dedicated marketing consultants focused on equestrian brands when she launched Full Gallop Communications and has since helped businesses move beyond reactive marketing to measurable and structured growth.

For publishers and media brands, that often means addressing core challenges such as:

Differentiating in a saturated content environment

Strengthening advertiser value propositions

Aligning editorial voice with brand positioning

Improving SEO visibility and discoverability

Clarifying audience segmentation and growth strategy

Building marketing systems that support revenue diversification

Amanda begins each partnership with in-depth leadership conversations to assess current marketing performance, audience demographics, funding models, and competitive positioning. From there, strategy is built deliberately and collaboratively.

MacDonald’s approach reflects both her Midwest grounding and her equestrian discipline. “My approach is the same as working with a mare,” she explains. “Consistency. Structure. Respect for the process. Strong leadership without unnecessary drama. When marketing is done correctly, it should feel steady and directional. Not chaotic.”

As digital platforms continue to evolve and traditional advertising models shift, many equestrian publishers are seeking ways to modernize without losing authenticity. Full Gallop Communications works alongside leadership teams to strengthen brand identity, refine messaging, and create long-term marketing plans that support both readership and revenue.

Equestrian publishers and media organizations interested in strategic marketing leadership can learn more about partnership opportunities at Full Gallop Communications.

