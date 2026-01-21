Super Sires all-breed purses coming to 2026 APHA World Show

Super Sires is adding $46,000 for five new all-breed Western pleasure and longe line class purses, hosted in conjunction with the 2026 APHA World Championship Show in Fort Worth, Texas. The lineup will include:

$31,000-added Super Sires Novice Horse Western Pleasure (all breeds, all ages)

Featuring Open/Limited/Non-Pro/Color purses

$5,000-added Super Sires Open Western Yearling Longe Line (all breeds)

$5,000-added Super Sires Open Hunter Yearling Longe Line (all breeds)

$2,500-added Super Sires Non-Pro Western Yearling Longe Line (all breeds)

$2,500-added Super Sires Non-Pro Hunter Yearling Longe Line (all breeds)

The Super Sires longe line classes will run concurrently with equivalent APHA classes, with separate awards presented.

All Super Sires classes will be approved with the National Snaffle Bit Association.

“From the very beginning, Fort Worth has held a special place in the heart of Super Sires,” Executive Director Joan Logan Smith said. “To now return in such a meaningful way, partnering with the American Paint Horse Association to bring five exciting, all-breed classes to the World Show, is both humbling and thrilling.

“We’ve always believed in creating opportunities for every horseman, every rider and every horse. And this collaboration allows us to do just that on a stage we’ve not had the pleasure of being on, until now. We’re so proud to stand beside the APHA in this effort, and we look forward to seeing our Super Sires family in the pen, chasing big dreams and even bigger payouts. This is a major step forward, and it’s only the beginning.”

Super Sires President Stephen Stephens agrees.

“We could not be more excited to launch this next chapter of Super Sires alongside the APHA and NSBA. Together, we’re offering over $46,000 in added money at the 2026 APHA World Show—real, meaningful payouts for both yearlings and novice Western pleasure horses,” Stephen said. “Our goal has always been to elevate the experience for breeders, owners and exhibitors, and these five new all-breed, all-age, all-rider classes are exactly that. This collaboration with APHA not only strengthens the opportunities we can provide, but it aligns perfectly with our mission: to give every Super Sire foal the chance to succeed. We’re grateful to our partners and proud to be part of something this impactful.”

Eligibility

Cash in on these new opportunities! To be eligible, your horse must be:

Sired by an eligible Super Sires stallion

Nominated to the Super Sires program

$2,500 or less in horse earnings as of June 1, 2026 (for Western pleasure class eligibility)

“This exciting partnership with the highly respected Super Sires Breeders program allows us to offer enhanced all-breed financial incentives at the APHA World Championship Show, creating more opportunities and greater rewards for breeders, owners and competitors alike,” Senior Director of APHA Events Holly Slaughter said.

Make Plans to Enter

Enter these elite all-breed championships through the APHA World Show entry portal, which opens in April 2026. Pre-enter by May 15, 2026, for the best rates. More details on entry fees will be available at a later date and in the APHA World Show Premium Book, which is released in April.

Remember, 80% of entry fees are added to the total purse money awarded for each class!

Learn More

For more information about Super Sires, visit supersires.org.

The APHA World Championship Show takes place June 19-July 4, 2026, at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. For full details, visit apha.com/worldshow.

About APHA

The American Paint Horse Association is the world’s second-largest international equine breed association. Since it was founded in 1962, APHA has registered more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories. APHA promotes, preserves and provides meaningful experiences with Paint Horses. Learn more at apha.com.