Superstars of Horse Welfare to Showcase Adoptable Horses at the 2025 Hampton Classic Horse Show!

Join the EQUUS Foundation once again – on Monday, August 25th, for the annual Hampton Classic Adoption Day, sponsored by Georgina Bloomberg, with adoptable horses and horse welfare program presented by the EQUUS Foundation from 1:30 to 3:00 pm in the Grand Prix Ring — and a sneak preview on Sunday, August 24th, during the Opening Ceremony with a parade of adoptable horses and equine- loving VIPS walking with them.



Jill Rappaport, renowned animal advocate and award-winning author and media personality will be the Emcee, along with Valerie Angeli, EQUUS Foundation VP, who organizes the event, with an appearance by Brianne Goutal-Marteau, EQUUS Foundation EQUUStar and top equestrian. Rappaport will receive the honor of being made an official EQUUS Foundation EQUUStar at this year’s Hampton Classic during Hampton Classic Adoption Day.

Rising Starr Horse Rescue, an EQUUS Foundation Mentor charity in Wilton, CT, will present adoptable horses, share their journeys to rescue, and show off what they can do. Come learn how horses become at risk, how this organization helps them, and what you can do.



“A big part of our mission is education, giving options to America’s at-risk horses. Every horse is one bad sale away from trouble, and every horse could be one ride away from the perfect partner,” says Kelly Stackpole, Executive Director and Founder.

New York State Mounted Officer and Horse Trainer, Mary Elena Moran, the 2025 EQUUS Foundation Humanitarian Award Recipient, will educate guests on how to transition a horse from one career to the next so they never become at risk. “I believe transforming a rescued horse into that real life superhero, like police and therapy horses, is the ultimate rescue transformation,” says Moran. “Safety, clear, consistent boundaries, encouraging curiosity, rhythm, a kind touch, a cheerleader – these are the elements that make the magic in the relationship with horses.”



Moran holds a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice-Police Administration from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, is a DCJS certified mounted police instructor, is a Level 3 Harmony Horsemanship certified Instructor, as well as a certified practitioner of Equine Facilitated Learning modalities: Natural Lifemanship with a Trauma Focus and Equine Experiential Education. This year, Moran will be presenting an adoptable Thoroughbred, rescued from the slaughter pipeline at auction, that she has been working with to transition him into therapy work. She will be doing an interactive training demonstration with Golden Oak (“Oakley”) demonstrating that positive reinforcement builds confidence and transforms lives of at-risk horses.



Tim Fitzgerald of Lewyt College of Veterinary Medicine at Long Island University will again be on hand to talk about and demonstrate horse anatomy and horse shoeing and the members of the Long Island University Equestrian Team will be providing much-appreciated volunteer support.



The HEART Equine Ambulance will be open for tours and demonstrations and the EQUUS Foundation Rider’s Closet Donation Trunk will be on hand to collect donations of new and gently used riding apparel for equestrians in need. The EQUUS Foundation’s tent will have information about horse welfare and how you can be a #HorseProtector.

“We are so excited to once again inspire visitors and exhibitors by creating awareness of critical horse welfare issues as well as to showcase adoptable horses looking for homes and a new, next chapter”, said Valerie Angeli, VP, EQUUS Foundation, who organizes the event. “We extend our profound gratitude to the Hampton Classic once again, which allows us to tell the stories of underdog horses that deserve a chance to be champions too. We are so happy to be part of this dedicated day for animals who need a voice — and for horses, dogs and cats who need a second chance and a loving, forever home. Special thanks to Georgina Bloomberg, our sponsor of this joyful and triumphant day for animals and those who love them.”

From One Horse to Another!

“We also wish to thank the Hampton Classic for signing on as an EQUUS Foundation Horse Show Partner to promote our “From One Horse To Another” campaign, which encourages horse show competitors to voluntarily make a minimum donation of $50 to list themselves and their horses as EQUUS Foundation Equine Ambassadors,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.

Sign up your horse as an Equine Ambassador here

Lend Us Your Voice! Sign up as a #HorseProtector here

* * * * *

That’s Not All!

Rider’s Closet on the Move to the Hampton Classic!

The Rider’s Closet provides riding apparel to individual riders in need, scholastic riding programs, pony clubs, equestrian camp programs and equine charities. Founded in 2006 by Georgina Bloomberg, The Rider’s Closet merged with the EQUUS Foundation in 2019. All donations are 100% tax-deductible! Your support helps make working with horses more inclusive and accessible.



How Do I Donate to Rider’s Closet?

Der Dau will be hosting the Rider’s Closet Donation Trunk in The Boutique Garden at the show. Please note the program cannot accept donations of helmets, protective vests or horse apparel.

Our list of recipients grows every year, and our ability to serve them is only possible because generous riders and equestrian apparel companies keep the donations coming!

You can also donate your new and gently used equestrian apparel here:

Donations may be mailed to:

The Rider’s Closet

108 Village Square, PMB 309

Somers, NY 10589

Donations may be dropped at:

Manhattan Saddlery | New York, NY

RIDE | Bedford, NY

The Horse Connection | Bedford, NY

You can help make dreams come true for deserving riders!

Please visit equusfoundation.org/riderscloset

for more info about donating and to download a donation form.

______________________________________________________________

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE HAMPTON CLASSIC: The Hampton Classic is one of the largest outdoor horse shows in the United States, and a premier destination for horse people. A much-anticipated stop on the summer tour, the Hampton Classic Horse Show is in a class all its own, both in the minds of spectators and horse people alike. Contact the Hampton Classic at PO Box 3013, Bridgehampton, NY 11932, Tele: (631) 537-3177, E-Mail: Info@HamptonClassic.com, Website: www.hamptonclassic.com.

View release and photos here

Contact: Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550