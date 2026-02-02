Supporting the People Behind the Horses, HorseGrooms Outlines Paths for Industry Engagement

The education and community platform HorseGrooms is highlighting the many ways the American equestrian industry can support professional grooms, aspiring grooms, and equestrians interested in learning more about grooming, horse care, and horse welfare.

Professional grooms play a vital role in daily horse care, preparation, and long-term well-being, while aspiring grooms and dedicated equestrians continue to seek reliable education and practical knowledge. HorseGrooms was created to support this entire learning pathway by providing accessible education, peer connection, and industry collaboration across disciplines.

“Supporting grooms goes far beyond financial contributions,” said HorseGrooms founder Dinette Neuteboom. “It starts with recognition, access to education, and creating environments where grooms can learn, grow, and work under fair and sustainable conditions.”

Across the equestrian industry, HorseGrooms is seeing encouraging progress, with more employers recognizing the importance of education, reasonable working conditions, and long-term sustainability for grooms. More and more professionals now work in supportive environments with fair conditions, and opportunities to develop their skills and build careers in the industry. At the same time, HorseGrooms continues to hear from grooms facing long working hours, limited rest, low pay, or a lack of basic benefits, challenges that can lead to burnout and high turnover. Expanding access to education and professional development is one practical way employers can support their grooms while also investing in horse welfare and stable continuity.

HorseGrooms highlights several ways barns, employers, organizations, and individuals can support grooms and equine education, including:

Education and knowledge sharing, such as participating in Q&A sessions, contributing expertise, or supporting educational content

In-person learning, through hands-on MeetUps and workshops focused on practical horse care, safety, and daily management

Industry collaboration, including partnerships with barns, events, veterinarians, and brands that prioritize education and welfare

Resource access, such as tools, services, and discounts that help grooms and aspiring professionals perform their work effectively

Professional development opportunities, which can be offered as part of employment conditions and contribute to retention and job satisfaction

Through free online resources, educational interviews, in-person MeetUps, and a growing membership program, HorseGrooms works to strengthen knowledge, communication, and respect for the people responsible for daily horse care.

HorseGrooms welcomes collaboration with individuals, organizations, and companies that value practical horsemanship, ongoing education, and responsible horse care.

For more information, reach out to the HorseGrooms team by emailing headgroom@horsegrooms.com.

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is a U.S.-based education and community platform supporting professional grooms, aspiring grooms, and equestrians interested in grooming, horse care, and horse welfare. Founded to strengthen everyday horsemanship and learning opportunities, HorseGrooms provides free resources, educational content, in-person learning initiatives, and a supportive community for those caring for horses across disciplines.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette.neuteboom@gmail.com