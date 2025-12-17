Survey Reveals Emotional and Practical Challenges in Managing Horse Weight

Research collected by University of Guelph post doctoral scholar Megan Ross as part of her recent PhD work from the Atlantic Veterinary College and in collaboration with Dr. Katrina Merkies shines a light on the complex decisions horse owners face when managing equine weight. Previous research shows that nearly 29% of Canadian horses are overweight or obese (Kosolofski et al., 2017; Mills et al. 2025), making this a significant welfare concern. This study set out to explore the attitudes, beliefs, and barriers owners encounter when their horses are obese.

The Battle of the Bulge is Real

Excess weight in horses isn’t just a cosmetic issue—it can lead to serious health problems such as laminitis, osteoarthritis, and metabolic disorders. The study found that weight management is far from straightforward. Owners often feel torn between protecting their horse’s physical health and preserving their mental well-being.

“One of the biggest challenges is that horses thrive on social turnout and grazing, but lush pastures can lead to obesity,” says Ross. “Owners may struggle with the trade-off between keeping horses happy and keeping them healthy.”

The “Thelwell Factor” and Social Norms

“I think that is a great way to phrase it,” replies Ross when asked about the ‘Thelwell Factor’. “Overweight horses have been normalized within certain equestrian disciplines and in the media. When looking at racehorses or eventing horses or horses that are lean, some tend to think that they’re underweight even when they’re within a healthy weight range.”

The study revealed that cultural norms and even show-ring standards often favor horses that look ‘pleasantly plump.’ This societal pressure can make leaner horses appear underfed, discouraging owners from aiming for an ideal weight. Traditional practices and resistance to change also play a role, with many owners relying on inherited knowledge rather than evidence-based strategies.

Barriers to Change

Owners cited time constraints, cost, and facility limitations as major hurdles. Boarding managers, for example, noted the difficulty of tailoring feed for individual horses in large groups. Emotional factors were equally influential—many owners equated a heavier horse with better care, even when they knew a leaner body was healthier.

Ross elaborated on the emotional findings in the study. “Owners often felt torn—knowing a leaner horse is healthier, yet struggling with the discomfort of seeing their horse look thin. Many keep horses on the heavier side as a sign of good care, and media images that reward overweight horses only reinforce this perception.”

Many horse owners were candid about their preference to have their horses slightly overweight going into winter, with the expectation they will lose weight in harsher conditions and emerge leaner come spring. This belief poses yet another potential risk by owners who underestimate the health risks in overweight horses. These miscalculations can easily lead to chronic health issues like laminitis and metabolic complications.

Horse owners in the study acknowledged that ‘traditional knowledge’ dominates the equine industry, making systemic change difficult. Fear of judgement reinforcing the need for effective dissemination of evidence-based education.

Strategies and Struggles

Owners reported exploring a range of weight management strategies, including grazing muzzles and dry lots, but cited concerns about boredom, frustration, and overall welfare. Some participants worried about incorrect use of grazing muzzles or the lack of enrichment in dry lots, which can lead to stress.

Frustrated by strategies that weren’t working, one participant reported turning to UK resources and ultimately implementing a track system. Track systems are an innovative approach designed to encourage horses to move more by mimicking how they would travel for resources in natural environments thereby providing both exercise and enrichment. This system has proven successful and is more broadly utilized in the UK, among other countries, while it is lesser known in Canada.

Interestingly, slow-feeding systems—which research shows can reduce stress and overeating—were rarely mentioned by interview participants, even though studies suggest horses prefer them over scheduled feeding.

Ross emphasizes that practical, welfare-friendly solutions are essential: strategies must balance physical health with mental well-being, and owners need support in finding approaches that fit their facilities, budgets, and values.

Next Steps: Collaboration for Change

Ross advocates for collaboration between equine science and social science to shift societal norms and improve knowledge transfer:

“We need to make healthy weight the new normal,” she says. “That means supporting owners through the discomfort of seeing horses that look leaner than they’re used to and helping them shift their paradigm. It starts with us—working with owners, industry, and researchers to create practical tools and supportive environments.”

Body Condition Scoring

While body condition scoring (BCS) wasn’t part of the survey questions for this study, it played a key role in selecting participants. As part of a separate study, a veterinarian assessed horses using the Henneke BCS system (Mills et al. 2025). Horse owners with horses classified as overweight or obese were purposively invited to take part in the interviews.

Literature cited in the final paper mention owners often misinterpret fat vs. muscle and struggle with BCS accuracy. Possible future directions for BCS tools include creating a database of real horse images across breeds to improve scoring tools. More awareness of the body condition scoring systems and their practical implementation will support societal shifts toward recognizing, accepting and reducing judgement around horses within a healthy weight range.

Body condition scoring is an activity which requires much practice. The Horse Portal.ca offers online courses in Body Condition Scoring as one method to help owners gain confidence in regularly assessing their horse’s condition so they can be proactive in weight management strategies.

There is also a free interactive Body Condition Scoring tool!

References:

Mills M., Proudfoot K., Elsohaby I., Burns J., Ross M., McKenna S., Ritter C. and MacMillan K. (2025). The Effect of Benchmarking on Equine Management Practices and Horse Welfare on Prince Edward Island, Canada. Animal – Open Space. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.anopes.2025.100093

Ross, M., Proudfoot, K., Campbell Nishimura, E., Morabito, E., Merkies, K., Mitchell, J., & Ritter, C. (2024). ‘It’s more emotionally based’: Prince Edward Island horse owner perspectives of horse weight management. Animal Welfare, 33, e14, 1-11. https://doi.org/10.1017/awf.2024.9

Kosolofski, H. R., Gow, S. P., & Robinson, K. A. (2017). Brief communication: Communication brève. The Canadian Veterinary Journal, 58

-end-

Notes to Editor:

Equine Guelph is the horse owners’ and care givers’ Centre at the University of Guelph in Canada. It is a unique partnership dedicated to the health and well-being of horses, supported and overseen by equine industry groups. Equine Guelph is the epicentre for academia, industry and government – for the good of the equine industry as a whole. For further information, visit www.equineguelph.ca.

Story by: Jackie Bellamy-Zions, Equine Guelph

Photos: Diagram excerpted from the research paper, photo of obese horse (images available upon request)

Photo Credit: Obese horse image by: Katie Ebbage Equestrian

Photo Caption: Horse owners confide their challenges of maintaining their horses at an ideal weight.

Web Link(s):

Story web link: https://thehorseportal.ca/2025/12/survey-reveals-emotional-and-practical-challenges-in-managing-horse-weight/

Other web links:

Research paper ‘It’s more emotionally based’: Prince Edward Island horse owner perspectives of horse weight management. https://doi.org/10.1017/awf.2024.9

Excerpts from video interview with researcher Megan Ross on the equine weight study: https://youtu.be/DBB5NQiriSQ

TheHorsePortal.ca courses in Body Condition Scoring:

https://thehorseportal.ca/courses

Free Body Condition Scoring Tool:

https://thehorseportal.ca/healthcare-tools/body-condition-scoring-tool

Media Contact:

Jackie Bellamy-Zions

Communications

Equine Guelph

Guelph, ON N1G 2W1

519.824.4120 ext. 54756

jbellamy@uoguelph.ca