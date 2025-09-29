Tackling Trailer Safety

Hit the Road with Husted – Be Ready Before You Roll

Whether you’re hauling horses to a show, a trail ride, or an emergency evacuation, transporting equines safely is a responsibility that demands preparation, knowledge, and confidence. That’s why Equine Guelph is once again offering its highly respected Horse Trailer Safety course on TheHorsePortal.ca, led by internationally recognized expert Dr. Rebecca Husted.

Dr. Husted brings decades of experience in Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue, making her an invaluable guide through the complexities of equine transport. Her engaging teaching style and real-world insights prepare horse owners to anticipate problems before they arise—and respond effectively when they do.

Emergencies Don’t Wait. Will You Be Ready?

You’ve packed your gear, planned your route, and loaded your horses. But what happens if the unexpected strikes? Tire blowouts, brake failures, rollovers, or emergency unloading—these are real scenarios that demand quick thinking and solid preparation.

Participants dive into emergency preparedness, exploring:

Must-have emergency equipment

Roadside assistance strategies

Handling mechanical failures and crashes

Emergency loading and unloading

Step-by-step actions for various emergency scenarios

Of course, prevention is always the first line of defence. In the video below, Dr. Husted explains caring for your trailer floor to reduce risk of injury to your horse https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZWqH6s21RK8&t=3s

A Deep Dive into Trailer Safety & Maintenance

Equine Guelph’s online horse trailer safety course goes far beyond emergencies to cover:

Understanding your towing system—trailer specifications, truck compatibility, and legal regulations

Trailer care and maintenance—inside and out

Inspection protocols to catch issues before they become hazards

Minimizing risks while driving

Transporting your horse—balancing loads, weather considerations, insurance, and more

Engaging Online Learning

Hosted by The Horse Portal, this course offers a flexible online format with interactive discussion forums, where participants can engage directly with Dr. Husted and fellow horse owners. Whether you’re new to trailering or a seasoned hauler, this course will help you travel with confidence.

Course Dates: Oct 27 – Nov 7, 2025

Save your spot: https://thehorseportal.ca/course/horse-trailer-safety-fall-25/

