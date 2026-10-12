For Immediate Release

Talking About Horses Podcast

A Barngoddess Chronicles Collaboration with Patrick King Horsemanship

Ligonier, PA – The Barngoddess Chronicles is excited to announce our collaboration with Patrick King Horsemanship to bring our audience the TALKING ABOUT HORSES Podcast. Patrick brings us some of the best riders, horsemen, trainers, equine advocates, and thought leaders in the horse industry for tips, insights, and stories.

Podcast topics include Horsemanship, dressage, competition, rider problems, nutrition, industry news, horse training, personal stories, and more. Growing up, Patrick partnered with a number of ‘problem’ horses, which led him to seek something more than a superficial base in horse training: real horsemanship. The works of Ray Hunt, Tom Dorrance, and others offered a perspective on understanding horses through psychology and emotions… and that changed everything.

His deeper learning quickly developed into a business of starting colts and working with challenging horses. To date, he has started well over two thousand young horses under saddle.

This led him to opportunities to ride and collaborate with some of the best horsemen and women in the industry across multiple disciplines, including Tom Curtin, Craig Johnson, Richard Winters, Wendy Murdoch, John Lyons, and many more. He was also incredibly fortunate to be offered the opportunity to spend extended time with master horseman Ray Hunt. This uncovered many layers of feel and timing in his relationship with horses; pieces of which he continues to develop daily.

Along his journey, he’s met several “enlightened horsemen,” including Mark Russell, a student of Master Nuno Oliveira, who brought new ideas and set him on another path in this horsemanship journey by introducing an understanding of the horse’s biomechanics and its influence on feel and timing. This combination of working with the horse on the inside as well as the outside, psychologically and physically, really helps us to understand a more “total package.”

His teaching has now expanded beyond the US into Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and more – and through his online coaching, he works with riders in many countries around the globe. He continues to study each year with many teachers and mentors, including Charles de Kunffy, Luis Valenca, Rafael Soto, and many more. He has ridden and trained horses in the Grand Prix movements, advanced in-hand work, and haute ecole.

He also earned his Bronze and Silver USDF medals, which shows that classical horsemanship principles CAN and DO still fit inside the competitive arena.

To learn more, visit www.thebarngoddesschronicles.com

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