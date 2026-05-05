Team and High-Point Champions Named at the 2026 IHSA National Championship

Gladys, Va. – May 3, 2026 – National championship competition at the 2026 Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) National Championship held at Tryon International in Mill Spring, North Carolina, culminated with team and high-point rider titles awarded. Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) earned its fifth Hunter Seat Champion Team title and West Texas A&M University was named the champion Horse & Rider Western Team, presented by APHA. Alex Alston (SCAD) earned his second consecutive USHJA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup, and Wilmington College’s Maegan Pearson was honored with the Back on Track Western High-Point Rider championship.

Alston emerged as the national champion of the 2026 USHJA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, presenting the Cacchione Cup. He rode Bon Bon, a 17.1-h liver chestnut gelding, also from SCAD. Topping the field after the flat phase with a score of 180, six points separating him from second place, Alston secured the win with his precise work-off round. Taking home the reserve tricolor is Emma Sameth, who rode the Centenary-provided Houdini. Third-place honors were awarded to Eva Froio aboard the SCAD mount Crumble.

“When I found out I was riding Bon Bon, I knew I would have no problem with the questions that were being asked,” Alston said. “Everyone around the horse show knows Bon Bon and that he’s probably one of the best draws.

“I was quite lucky to ride him. And he comes from our team, so that’s also a big advantage. I knew I was in good hands with that,” he added.

Kicking off the final day of competition in the Western pen was the Back on Track Western High-Point Rider Reining Phase – Section A. Eight riders slid, spun and galloped around the pattern before a short break in the action to crown the AQHA Level II Horsemanship before the section B riders had their turn in the pen. The seven remaining riders in Section B rode for their chance at a national championship.

Meagan Pearson (Laurel, Indiana) from Wilmington College (Wilmington, Ohio), who led the field of 15 after the horsemanship phase, clinched the national championship title after a stellar reining pattern aboard Ned from Wilson College (Chambersburg, Pennsylvania). The reserve champion honors went to Mount Holyoke College’s (South Hadley, Massachusetts) Lili Evans (Groton, Massachusetts) on the University of Findlay (Findlay, Ohio)-provided Brutus. Rounding out the top three was Marci Leath (Columbia, South Carolina) from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU/Murfreesboro, Tennessee) on Sam, provided by the University of Findlay.

“Once I drew Ned, I knew that he was a perfect angel,” Pearson said. “I was like, all right, I’m gonna trust him and go with my gut and believe in the horse.

2026 IHSA Team National Champions Crowned in Tryon

Champion team awards were presented to the high-point hunter seat and Western teams after the three days of tough competition.

The 2026 Hunter Seat Team Champion is SCAD, earning 61 points, securing their fifth national championship title. The team reserve champion is Skidmore College with 47 points.

The 2026 Horse & Rider Western Team Champion, presented by APHA, is West Texas A&M University, taking home the title with 53 points. The University of Findlay team rode to the reserve honors with 48 points.

Special awards were presented for the USHJA-sponsored IHSA Horsemanship Quiz Challenge, AQHA Trot to Tryon, the Quiet Champion Award, presented by BJ Ehrhardt, and other annual awards for sportsmanship, high-point horses and more.

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The IHSA congratulates all the student-athletes competing in the 2026 National Championship and thanks the schools, horse providers and volunteers for their hard work in making this championship possible and a special experience for all involved.

ABOUT THE IHSA

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) welcomes all genders at all riding levels. The collegiate riding organization offers individual and team competition in hunter seat equitation, Western horsemanship, ranch riding and reining at more than 350 member colleges and universities. Membership in IHSA means that college students can participate in horse shows regardless of their experience or financial status. Students compete from beginner through advanced with suitable, provided horses, eliminating the expense of horse ownership.

Founded in 1967 by Bob Cacchione, it is the oldest and largest intercollegiate equestrian organization with more than 7,500 members in 47 states and Canada. IHSA college and university team participation is represented through a variety of programs, including varsity athletics, academic departments and club sports. IHSA offers valuable hands-on experience and professional development in multiple facets of the equine industry. Many IHSA teams participate in service projects, giving back to their communities. Through the IHSA, students enhance their college experience and develop the tools that help build successful careers.

Media Contact:

Carrie Wirth

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