Team and High-Point Rider National Champion Titles Awarded on Final Day of the 2025 IHSA National Championship

Gladys, Va – May 4, 2025 – The third and final day of competition at the 2025 Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) National Championship held at Tryon International in Mill Spring, North Carolina, culminated with the presentation of the penultimate national championship titles–the USHJA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup, and Back on Track Western High-Point Rider. Alex Alston from Savannah College of Art & Design captured the Cacchione Cup and St. Andrews University’s Chase Summerville is the Back on Track Western High-Point Rider. Purdue University earned its first-ever Hunter Seat Champion Team title, and Black Hawk College is the Horse & Rider Western Team Champion, presented by APHA.

After watching all 12 riders, judges Michael Tokaruk (Germantown, Tennessee) and Joyce Przebowski (Farmingdale, New York) called back the top four competitors for further testing in the Dover Saddlery Team Open Equitation Over Fences class. Earning the national championship title and a critical boost for SCAD in the race for the Hunter Seat National Champion Team title was Celia Cram (Aiken, South Carolina), who piloted Crumble, a mount provided by SCAD. The reserve tricolor went to Centenary University senior Caroline Mancini (Westerly, Rhode Island) aboard Barradouz, provided by Hollins University (Hollins, Virginia). Rounding out the top three was Fallyn Belcastro (Mechanicsville, Virginia) of the University of Lynchburg riding Kavalli, also from SCAD.

Second on the schedule in the Horseware Ireland Hunter Seat Arena was the much-anticipated USHJA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, presenting the Cacchione Cup, work-off round, testing the top-five riders after the over fences and flat phases Saturday. The following riders tested: Emma Pell, Emory & Henry University (Emory, Virginia); Emma Sameth (Far Hills, New Jersey), Sewanee: The University of the South (Sewanee/Sewanee, Tennessee); Alexander Alston (Wellington, Florida), SCAD; Mary Roskens (Oxford, Ohio), Miami University of Ohio (Oxford, Ohio).

The test offered many track options to best showcase rider ability and suitability of their draw. Testing included a counter-canter fence, two changes of lead between fences and a trot fence. The test ended with a question from the judges.

Alston emerged as the national champion of the 2025 USHJA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, presenting the Cacchione Cup. He rode Tuck, provided by Sewanee. Coming into the work off with a four-point lead after the flat phase, Alston secured the win with his smooth and consistent round. Taking home the reserve tricolor is Pell who rode SCAD’s Bon Bon. Third-place honors were awarded to Sameth aboard the Miami University of Ohio mount, Avatar.



“He’s got the great look of an equitation horse,” Alston said of his work-off mount, Tuck. “So I kind of just cruised around. He landed the counter lead and I was able to hold it to the oxer in front of them (the judges), slip inside (make the inside turn) and melt down the five strides. He was just right with me the whole way around.”





“Tuck was an awesome draw,” said SCAD Head Coach Ashley Henry. “So thank you to Suwanee for providing him today. He’s very much a type I think that Alex got along with very well and was able to show off on.”





Alston is the first person of color to win the coveted USHJA Hunter Seat High Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup. “(It) feels great,” Alston said. “I think to win no matter what is an honor, of course, and to be the first, I’ll take it.”





The jump crew cleared the ring, flat horses schooled and the arena dragged before two flat classes ended the day in the Horseware Ireland Hunter Seat Arena. The judges spent their time scrutinizing the riders as they navigated all gaits both ways of the ring, including no-stirrup work.





The 2025 Horseware Ireland Team Intermediate Equitation on the Flat National Champion was Abby Talcott (Waldorf, Maryland) from Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana) aboard Trey, provided by Sweet Briar College (Sweet Briar, Virginia). In January, Purdue upgraded their original goal of a top-10 finish at Nationals to a top-5 finish. Talcott’s win put vital points on the board to help the team achieve that goal.





Delaware Valley University’s (Doylestown, Pennsylvania) Grace Allen (Ottsville, Pennsylvania) and the State University of New York at Morrisville (Morrisville, New York) mount Grant took home the reserve tricolor. Rounding out the top three were Erin Phillips (Bethel, Connecticut), a Sacred Heart University (Fairfield, Connecticut) junior, and Bettina, provided by SCAD.





The final 2025 IHSA Hunter Seat National Champion title was awarded to Alexander Alston in the Dover Saddlery Team Open Equitation on the Flat—for the second consecutive year. Alston earned valuable points for SCAD aboard Milton, a mount provided by Centenary University (Hackettstown, New Jersey). Reserve honors went to Northeastern University’s Philine Weisbeek (Seattle, Washington), who rode Finley from Centenary University. Rounding out the top three were Purdue University’s Grace and Rafi Wolf (Bellevue, Washington) representing Stanford University (Stanford, California).

After three days of tough competition, champion team awards were presented to the high-point hunter seat and Western teams. In the Horseware Ireland Hunter Seat Arena, Purdue University earned 37 points, securing the Hunter Seat Team Champion title. Sacred Heart University, with 36 points, is the Hunter Seat Team Reserve Champion.





“I think everyone was so consistent,” Catherine Kraft, Purdue University Hunter Seat Head Coach said. Everyone’s head space was so good and I think that just proved itself.”





The Purdue hunter seat team has been undefeated all season. They won every regular season show, topped Zones Finals and are now the 2025 Hunter Seat National Team Champion.





The final day in the Western Arena began with section A of the Back on Track Western High-Point Rider Reining phase. Eight riders slid, spun and loped around the pattern. After a short break in the action to drag, the AQHA Level II Horsemanship riders had their time to shine before the section B riders took their turn in the pen. The remaining riders in section B showed off their draws in the hopes of winning the national championship title.





Chase Summerville (Albion, Pennsylvania), from St. Andrews University (Laurinburg, North Carolina), impressed the judges and was named the 2025 Back on Track Western High-Point Rider National Champion. Summerville was second after the horsemanship phase, but took the lead and secured the national championship title after a stellar performance with Fancy, a re-ride. Fancy was provided by St. Andrews University. The reserve champion was Calen Braden from Black Hawk College (Moline, Illinois) aboard Whiz, provided by Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU/Murfreesboro, Tennessee). Rounding out the top three was Faith Borbonus(Greensburg, Pennsylvania) from the University of Findlay aboard Yogi from St. Andrews University.





“I don’t know how to describe it,” Summerville said. “I mean, I’ve been working for it all three years I’ve been in school and the fact that it’s finally paid off…I don’t know how to describe it.”





Next on the schedule was AQHA Individual Level II Horsemanship. The National Champion is Alana Utlak (Greenville, Pennsylvania), a sophomore from Midway University (Midway, Kentucky), aboard Calvin, from State University of New York Oswego (Oswego, New York). Tate Gill (Erie, Michigan) from Midway University and Kody from Alfred University (Alfred, New York) rode to the reserve championship. With Auburn University’s (Auburn, Alabama) Annie, Carly Studt (Lafayette, New Jersey) from Rutgers University (New Brunswick, New Jersey), secured third-place honors.





The 2025 Corro Team Rookie Horsemanship, presented by NSBA, National Champion is Alyssa Davis (Murfreesboro, Tennessee), a senior from MTSU, aboard Benz, from the University of Findlay. Starr Benton from St. Andrews University and Misty Yelton’s Walla took home the reserve championship title. Albion College’s (Albion, Michigan) Alyssa McPhersen, a freshman from Ithaca, Michigan, piloted the Mississippi State University (Starkville, Mississippi) mount Lena to third place.





Horse & Rider Team Open Horsemanship, presented by NSBA, concluded competition in the Western arena.

The 2025 national champion is Calen Braden from Black Hawk College aboard Bay Archie, provided by Black Hawk College. Helene Keiser (Gothenburg, Nebraska) from the West Texas A&M University (Canyon, Texas), aboard Kody from Alfred University, rode to third place honors.





The 2025 Horse & Rider Western Team Champion, presented by APHA, is Black Hawk College, taking home the title with 48 points. The MTSU team rode to the reserve honors with 43.5 points.





“This might be one of the most energetic teams I’ve ever coached,” Rebekah Irish, Black Hawk College Western team head coach said. “They bring an incredible amount of energy and an incredible attitude to every practice, every setup for anything that we ever host. They work hard, and I think that’s where it really counts.”





“For me personally, coming back as a coach, my first year coaching here at my alma mater was so surreal and I’m speechless,” Liv Henning, assistant coach at Black Hawk said. “When I was a student, Becca was my coach. So it seems like full circle to be back in this position with Bekah and these girls on this team.”





HUNTER SEAT AWARDS

Volunteer – Sportsmanship

Aidan Scherrer (Fort Thomas, Kentucky)

University of Louisville (Louisville, Kentucky)

Justine Betzler

Equine Coordinator, Riding Faculty at Sweet Briar College

Coach – Sportsmanship

Clare Knapp-Englehart, Marist University (Poughkeepsie, New York)

High-Point Horse

Quinn, SCAD

Horse of the Show

Bon Bon, SCAD

High-Score Trip of the Day

My Way, SCAD





WESTERN AWARDS

Volunteer – Sportsmanship

Skylar Wooddell (Grafton, West Virginia)

University of Findlay

Rider – Sportsmanship

Hope Gillaspie (Chrisman, Illinois)

St. Mary-of-the-Woods College (St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana)

Coach – Sportsmanship

Adam D’Agostino, Alfred University

YEDA Horse of the Day

Happy, MTSU

High Point Reining Horse

Andy, University of Findlay

Favorite Western Horse

Nicky

A Word from the Western Judges

This year’s IHSA National Championship welcomed two accomplished judges to the Western Arena: Rhonda Replogle and Tammy Braham. Both brought a wealth of experience and a deep appreciation for collegiate riding to the event. For Replogle, it marked her third time judging Nationals, while Braham experienced the championship for the first time and described it as truly meaningful. In this Q&A, they share their impressions of the competition, the unique aspects of the IHSA format, and their admiration for the riders, coaches and horses who made the event so special.

The IHSA congratulates all of the student-athletes who competed in the 2025 National Championship. Many thanks to the sponsors, schools, horse providers and volunteers for their contributions and hard work, which made this championship possible and a special experience for all involved.

