Las Vegas, Nev. — The dust has settled in Las Vegas, and the results speak for themselves. The 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo proved one thing loud and clear: preparation, talent, and nutrition matter. Across multiple events, Team Unbeetable athletes delivered some of the most consistent, high‑pressure performances of the Finals—powered by forage‑first, science‑backed nutrition from Unbeetable Feeds.

Leading the charge was Kaleb Driggers, who capped off one of the most historic seasons in team roping history. Driggers earned over $1 million in 2025 across all roping arenas, marking the single greatest heading performance over a full year ever recorded. At the NFR, he narrowly missed a third world title by just 0.1 seconds in Round 10, finishing second overall and third in the average. Every run, every round, and every dollar was fueled by Unbeetable Complete, the grain‑free foundation of his program.

Veteran heeler Jade Corkill once again demonstrated why he is considered one of the greatest of all time. His horse, Bodak, has been on Unbeetable Complete since June, and the results were undeniable under the brightest lights in rodeo. Corkill finished second in the NFR average and third in the world standings, delivering another elite Finals performance.

After four years away from the NFR, Kolton Schmidt made a decisive change—transitioning his horse to Unbeetable Complete—and returned in dominant fashion. Schmidt qualified back to the Finals and made one of the most impressive climbs of the season, moving from 14th in the world to 4th, finishing just one steer shy of a gold buckle. He accomplished the feat aboard a 7‑year‑old horse owned by Rhen Richard, who has trusted Unbeetable nutrition for the past three years. Timing, trust, and the right fuel made all the difference.

In steer wrestling, JD Struxness continued his championship form. Riding his own horse, Ice, and powered by Unbeetable Complete, Struxness worked to defend his 2024 World Championship, finishing third in the NFR average and 7th in the World against one of the deepest fields in recent memory.

Former world champion Haven Meged also made a strong statement in Las Vegas. After battling back from injury, Meged returned to the NFR, where he won a go‑round and finished third in the average, all fueled by Unbeetable Feeds as he re‑established himself among the sport’s elite.

Adding to the momentum, Canadian brothers Dawson and Dillon Graham qualified for the first NFR appearances of their careers after switching their horses to Unbeetable Complete. The duo went on to win two rounds in Las Vegas and are widely expected to become regular NFR contenders in the years ahead.

From record‑breaking earnings to comeback stories and first‑time Finals success, Team Unbeetable horses performed at their absolute best when it mattered most. This wasn’t luck. It was the result of forage‑focused, grain‑free nutrition designed to support soundness, hydration, gut health, and sustained performance over the longest and toughest seasons in rodeo.

No grain. No problem.

