Team Unbeetable Starts the Texas Rodeo Season Strong

[San Rafael, CA] — March 11, 2026 – Each winter, the rodeo world turns its attention to Texas. The legendary winter run—often called the Texas Swing—features some of the largest crowds, richest payouts, and toughest competition in professional rodeo. From the bright lights of Dickies Arena at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo to the packed house at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the Frost Bank Center, these early-season rodeos set the tone for the year ahead.

For Team Unbeetable, the 2026 Texas run is already delivering major results—and it’s only the beginning of the season.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

At the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Team Unbeetable athletes made a strong statement across multiple events.

In breakaway roping, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged delivered an outstanding performance, finishing second overall after advancing through the progressive rounds and remaining a contender all the way to the finals. Her finals performance earned $12,000, continuing her strong momentum early in the 2026 season.

Tie-down roper Haven Meged also put together a standout tournament, finishing third overall in the tie-down roping. His performance included an 8.8-second run that tied for the round win in Bracket 4, earning $2,200, and he added $8,000 in finals earnings to cap off a strong showing in Fort Worth.

Another highlight came from Team Unbeetable Young Gun Paden Bray, who competed in both tie-down roping and team roping during the rodeo. Bray’s performances across multiple events earned him the Billy & Pam Minick All-Around Award, recognizing the top all-around cowboy at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

Across the rodeo, Team Unbeetable athletes continued to place in rounds, advance through brackets, and stack up checks, building early-season momentum during one of the toughest tournaments in ProRodeo.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

The momentum continued as the Texas run moved south to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the Frost Bank Center, one of the richest and most prestigious stops of the winter rodeo season.

In team roping, Kaleb Driggers carried the momentum from his 2025 million dollar year and had a huge rodeo, posting a round win and ultimately tying for the team roping championship, earning $13,760.

Fellow Team Unbeetable heeler Jade Corkill and Canadian duo Dillon and Dawson Graham also added round wins during the rodeo, highlighting the strength of the Team Unbeetable roster in the team roping.

In steer wrestling, JD Struxness delivered another big result for Team Unbeetable by capturing the San Antonio steer wrestling championship, showcasing the strength of Team Unbeetable athletes across multiple rodeo events.

While Fort Worth and San Antonio are two of the biggest early-season rodeos, they are only the start of the Texas rodeo season. The winter run continues with major events across the state—including Houston, Austin, and several other high-profile rodeos that help shape the race toward the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

For Team Unbeetable, the early results highlight exactly what the brand represents—hard work, consistency, and championship-level performance. From world champions to rising stars, Team Unbeetable athletes continue to prove themselves in the toughest arenas in rodeo.

Accompanying images available upon request

Media Contact:

Dr. Holly Spooner

Vice President of Science & Innovation

Hspooner@mwagri.com

(979)492-4052