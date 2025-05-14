Temecula Valley National Horse Shows to Be Livestreamed on EQUESTRIAN+

Temecula, Calif., May 13, 2025 – EQUESTRIAN+ is thrilled to announce that it will livestream the Temecula Valley National 1, 2 & 3 horse shows produced by Nilforushan Equisport Events. The livestream offers fans around the world the opportunity to experience top-tier show jumping from the heart of Southern California’s wine country.

The 2025 dates for the Temecula Valley National Series are as follows:

Temecula Valley National 1: May 21–25

Temecula Valley National 2: May 28–June 1

Temecula Valley National 3: June 4–8

Held at the renowned Galway Downs, these events showcase some of the nation’s top equestrian athletes competing in world-class hunter, jumper and equitation competition. Each week offers exciting highlights, including Grand Prix competitions, junior and amateur divisions and innovative course designs—all set against the backdrop of Temecula’s scenic landscape.

Tune in to EQUESTRIAN+ and experience the competitions as Nilforushan Equisport Events continues to redefine excellence in equestrian sport.

For more information and livestream access, visit www.equestrianplus.com

Media Contact:

Ethan Stephens

Corporate Marketing Manager

estephens@equinenetwork.com