Thank You for Making the Second Annual IEA Founders Day GIVE a Success!

Friday, August 8, 2025 (Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) proudly announces that the 2025 IEA Founders Day GIVE campaign successfully raised a total of $22,163.00 to support our mission of providing access and opportunity in equestrian athletics for youth in grades 4-12. Funds raised will enable the IEA to continue its work in:

Supporting youth development and leadership

Offering scholarships to deserving riders

Providing horsemanship education and training

Offering financial assistance programs to ensure equitable access

“We were thrilled to hold our second IEA Founders Day GIVE event and bring our community together to celebrate and support the next generation of equestrian athletes,” said Roxane Durant, IEA Co-Founder and Executive Director. “This annual giving campaign is a wonderful opportunity for everyone who loves equestrian sports to make a significant difference in the lives of our young riders.”

IEA alumni, families, coaches, and supporters were invited to join the celebration & fun by participating in the IEA Kiss A Critter Challenge: by making a gift then taking a video of themselves kissing a critter…any critter…and challenging their friends & family to do the same!

Thanks to the generosity of the entire IEA community and a generous matching grant challenge provided by The Muzzy Family/MZ Farms, the campaign unlocked critical funds that will directly empower young riders across the country. The matching grant served as a powerful incentive, greatly increasing the impact of every gift received during the campaign.

IEA extends heartfelt thanks to every donor who contributed to the campaign as well as to The Muzzy Family/MZ Farms for their unwavering support and commitment to our mission of providing an accessible gateway to equestrian sport. We can’t wait to share stories of how your support is already making a difference!

To learn more about IEA and future giving opportunities, visit www.rideiea.org/donate.

###

ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting lifelong involvement in equestrian athletics by offering a unique draw-based competition format for young riders in grades 4-12, allowing them to compete without owning a horse or riding equipment, providing greater affordability and access to the sport. IEA has 15,000 members across the United States participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. For more information, visit www.RideIEA.org

ABOUT MZ FARMS

MZ Farms LLC was founded by Steve and Cathy Muzzy. MZ Farms focuses on the development and training of young horses through the collaboration of our training partners, Cherry Hill Farm and Chestnut Hills. Located in Vista, California, MZ Farms provides lease horses and ponies for riders starting in walk-trot through Junior Hunters. MZ Farms gives back to the community by supporting education-oriented programs like the Interscholastic Equestrian Association and Metropolitan Equestrian Team because they equitably provide access to horses for all riders, even those who cannot afford their own horse or tack, because horses should be enjoyed by everyone. https://mzfarmsllc.com/

Contact:

Kathryn Dando

kathy@kathryndandollc.com