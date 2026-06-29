The 3 Times Rule™ Helping horse professionals recognize when “again” deserves more attention.

Tryon, NC

How many times have you found yourself having the same conversation?

Perhaps someone leaves a gate, door, or stall door open. You remind them, and they immediately correct it. A few days later, the same thing happens again.

The following week, another gate, door, or stall door is left open.

The question isn’t simply, “Why was it left open?” The better question is: “Why does this keep happening?”

That simple shift in thinking is at the heart of the next chapter of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG) pilot program.

Over the past several months, horse professionals participating in the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) have explored expectations, rider awareness, horse awareness, communication, documentation, follow-up, and accountability.

Beginning next week, the pilot program enters its final chapter with three practical toolkits designed to help horse professionals recognize when repeated situations deserve additional attention.

The Final Three Toolkits

3 Times Rule™ Toolkit

Learn a practical way to recognize when repeated situations deserve more attention and how they can help guide better decisions.

Re-Evaluation Toolkit™

Discover how repeated situations may prompt thoughtful re-evaluation of riders, horses, equipment, instruction, the environment, and other contributing factors.

Continuity & Consistency Toolkit™

Bring everything together through communication, documentation, follow-up, and management practices that help create safer, more consistent, and more successful horse operations.

Together, these three toolkits help horse professionals move from simply noticing repeated situations to making thoughtful, consistent, and well-informed operational decisions.

The Focus Is Not Blame

The focus is not blame.

The focus is awareness.

Rather than asking, “Who’s at fault?”

The Equine Safety and Success Guide™ encourages horse professionals to ask:

“What is this repeated situation trying to tell us?” Sometimes the answer is additional instruction. Sometimes it’s better communication. Sometimes it’s additional clarification. Sometimes it’s a management process that needs improvement. Sometimes it reveals something entirely unexpected.

The important step is recognizing when “again” deserves more attention.

Preview from the ESSG Communication Examples Guide™

One of the resources included in the upcoming Follow Up & Accountability Toolkit™ is the Communication Examples Guide™.

Rather than simply providing suggested wording, the guide teaches a practical communication process that horse professionals can adapt to many different situations.

Each communication example includes:

Situation

Why It Matters

Possible Response

Documentation & Continuity

Reflection

Before Ending the Conversation

The goal isn’t simply to tell people what to say.

The goal is to help horse professionals communicate expectations clearly, consistently, and professionally while creating opportunities for understanding, improvement, and long-term success.

***

Preview

Leaving Gates, Doors, or Stall Doors Open

Situation

A participant has been reminded several times to close gates, doors, or stall doors after moving horses, equipment, or supplies. Each time, they respond appropriately, but the same situation continues to occur.

Why It Matters

Leaving gates, doors, or stall doors open can create safety and management concerns for horses, people, equipment, and the overall operation.

While a single occurrence may simply be an oversight, repeated situations may indicate that additional follow-up, clarification, or evaluation could be beneficial.

Possible Response

“I wanted to talk with you about something I’ve noticed over the past few weeks.

We’ve talked a few times about making sure gates, doors, and stall doors are closed after moving horses, equipment, or supplies. Each time you’ve been very receptive, and I appreciate that.

Because we’ve had this conversation more than once, I’d like to better understand what’s contributing to it happening again. Is there something about the process that’s making it difficult, or is there something we can do to help improve consistency moving forward?”

Documentation & Continuity

If the same situation continues to occur, consider documenting the discussion using the appropriate ESSG follow-up documentation.

Repeated conversations may indicate that additional clarification, training, environmental changes, or re-evaluation should be considered.

Reflection

The purpose of this conversation is not simply to repeat the reminder.

The purpose is to better understand why the same situation continues to occur and determine what information it may be providing.

The focus is not blame.

The focus is awareness.

Before Ending the Conversation

Consider asking:

Do you have any questions about our expectations regarding gates, doors, or stall doors?

Is there anything contributing to this happening repeatedly?

Is there anything we can do to help improve consistency?

Can you explain your understanding of our expectations moving forward?

Help Us Test the Process

As the series concludes, participants in the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) private Facebook group will receive the completed ESSG Follow Up & Accountability Toolkit™, including communication examples, staff and management resources, implementation guidance, follow-up documentation tools, decision-making resources, and additional materials designed to help improve communication, consistency, accountability, and follow-through throughout horse operations.

We’re currently looking for a few additional riding schools, lesson programs, horse trainers, instructors, and other horse operations that provide instruction or training to help us test these resources in real-world settings.

Participation is completely free.

Our goal is simple. Before the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ is finalized, we want to know the process works.

We want to know the resources are practical.

We want to know they’re easy to implement.

Most importantly, we want to know they genuinely help horse professionals improve communication, consistency, documentation, and day-to-day management.

Participants receive the current pilot toolkits at no charge in exchange for their feedback, ideas, and real-world experiences.

Your experience is part of the value.

If you’d like to help shape the future of the Equine Safety and Success Guide™, we invite you to join the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) private Facebook group and become part of the pilot program.

Together, we’re building practical resources created by horse professionals, tested by horse professionals, and designed for horse professionals.

Randi Thompson

Founder, Equine Safety and Success Network™

Creator, Equine Safety and Success Guide™

Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant

Publications, organizations, and equine industry professionals interested in articles, interviews, speaking engagements, consulting, or participation in the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ pilot program are welcome to contact Randi Thompson.

Email: randi@randithompsonlive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/randithompson

The Equine Safety and Success Network™(ESSN) private Facebook group is currently accepting additional participants for the free Equine Safety and Success Guide™ pilot program.

Media Contact:

Randi Thompson

randi@randithompsonlive.com