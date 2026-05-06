The AAEP Celebrates Milestone Anniversaries with Four Key Educational Partners

The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) is proud to recognize and celebrate four longstanding Educational Partners for reaching significant milestone anniversaries in their commitment to the equine veterinary profession.

The AAEP extends its deepest gratitude to Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Purina, and Zoetis for achieving 25 years of partnership, and to American Regent Animal Health for reaching its 20th year as an Educational Partner.

Since its inception in 2001, the AAEP Educational Partners Program has been a cornerstone of the association’s ability to provide world-class resources to its members. By aligning with industry leaders who share a common vision, the AAEP is able to secure vital support that directly enhances membership benefits, expands continuing education opportunities, and fosters a lasting impact on the health and welfare of the horse.

“The longevity of these partnerships speaks volumes about the shared leadership and dedication these companies have for the horse and the veterinary community,” said David Foley, AAEP executive director. “We are incredibly grateful for their unwavering support of our mission; their continued investment in our members and programs; and their philanthropic support for the horse through our charitable arm, The Foundation for the Horse.”

These mutually beneficial collaborations ensure that the AAEP remains at the forefront of equine medicine. The collective contributions of these four partners have been instrumental in driving innovation and providing the fiscal foundation for many of AAEP’s most successful initiatives over the past two decades.

For more information about the AAEP Educational Partners Program or to learn more about our partners, please visit www.aaep.org/about-aaep.partners.

About the AAEP

The American Association of Equine Practitioners, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., was founded in 1954 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse. Currently, the AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research, and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry. Learn more at www.aaep.org.

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for over three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

About Boehringer Ingelheim – Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products and medicines for pets, horses and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us/animal-health.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Purina

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC is a national organization serving animal owners and their families through more than 4,700 local cooperatives, independent dealers, and other retailers throughout the United States. Driven to unlock the greatest potential in every animal, the company is an industry-leading innovator offering a valued portfolio of complete feeds, supplements, premixes, ingredients, and specialty technologies for all animal markets. Purina Animal Nutrition LLC is headquartered in Arden Hills, Minn. and a wholly owned subsidiary of Land O’Lakes, Inc. Learn more at www.purinamills.com.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit zoetisequine.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Grace Barrier

gbarrier@aaep.org