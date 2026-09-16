Contact: Julie Broadway American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031 Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org

For Immediate Release

The American Horse Council Announces Fall Contests – Enter to Win!

As autumn arrives, AHC is celebrating the season with some special partners on three exciting fall contests which will offer participants a chance to compete for great prizes, connect with others and have a little fun along the way. Details are outlined below, and participants are encouraged to join the festivities and make this fall one to remember.

In partnership with Back Country Horsemen of America (BCHA), AHC has donated a “green” piece of John Deere Equipment, courtesy of AHC Equine Discount Program. Every BCHA member gets one free entry. The John Deere piece is valued at $7,500.00. Drawing will be held on September 30th. Check it out on their website!

In partnership with the Coalition of State Horse Councils (CSHC), AHC has donated two $100 gift cards, courtesy of AHC Equine Discount Program. CSHC is holding a trivia contest, and the first two correct submissions will win. Winner to be announced on September 28th. Check it out on their website. Submit your answers to director@kansasstatehorsecouncil.com

In partnership with A Home for Every Horse, AHC has donated a $250 Sherwin Williams gift card, courtesy of AHC Equine Discount Program. The contest is running on Equine Network and Home for Every Horse social channel(s) and it will point to a registration page on ahomeforeveryhorse.com This contest will run Sept 16th -30th and the winner will be chosen the week of Oct 6th . Contact ahfeh@equinenetwork.com for more details.



About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.