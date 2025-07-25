The American Horse Council Presents Fall 2025 Podcast and Webinar Series

The American Horse Council is excited to present our fall 2025 podcast and webinar series! These promise to be engaging and informative conversations for all equine industry professionals and owners.

August

This August for the monthly special AHC episode of Horses in the Morning Radio Network (HITM) hear all about the AHC Foundation’s Equine Welfare Data Collective (EWDC). Yup, we survey all 1000+ equine rescues to learn about why horses end up in rescues, the facility’s capacity, adoption rates and so much more. Kelsey Buckley, Program Manager, for EWDC will hit the highlights and answer questions. Did you know the equine rescues that complete our survey are eligible for free feed coupons from our friends at A Home for Every Horse & Purnia?

August 18th at 1:00 PM ET join us for a webinar to learn the “Top 10 finance and accounting issues facing Associations”. Greg Plotts, CPA and Carol Barnard, CPA, CFE of April LLP will be our guests. Greg is the National Nonprofit Segment Leader at Aprio, LLP and has more than 20 years of experience specializing in financial statement assurance and consulting matters for foundations, associations and other nonprofit organizations. Carol is an Aprio Director specializing in nonprofit assurance with more than 18 years of public accounting experience.

September

In September our podcast episode on HITM will focus on Carriage Operations. In all those quaint destination cities like Charleston, San Antonio, Savannah, New York City. We’ll hear from the Operators about how they manage their horse partners with mindfulness, compassion, and science-based husbandry. Join us to hear Tommy Doyle of Palmetto Carriages in Charleston and Ben Speight of New Orleans Carriage Works as they discuss CONA member carriage operation requirements and address concerns from the public.

September 15th at 1:00 PM ET join us on a webinar to hear John Walt Boatright from the American Farm Bureau Federation on “Labor and workforce challenges in the agriculture industry.” John Walt joined AFBF as Director of Government Affairs in November 2022. In this role, John Walt’s portfolio includes farm labor, pesticides, food safety, biotech, and specialty crops. This includes legislative initiatives in Congress, as well as engagement with the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. In addition to working closely with state Farm Bureaus and policymakers to accomplish AFBF policy, John Walt also represents the organization in its collaborative industry work, including the Agriculture Workforce Coalition, the Pesticide Policy Coalition, the Minor Crop Farmer Alliance, the Ag Biotech Alliance, and the Commodity Liaison Committee of the IR-4 Project. Prior to joining American Farm Bureau, he led national affairs for Florida Farm Bureau for over 5 years.

October

October’s AHC podcast on HITM will feature “Volunteers—the lifeblood of the horse community.” Do you have what it takes? And how do you share your time, talents, and love without getting drained? Being a volunteer is a labor of love, but it’s important to protect yourself from burnout and maintain your passion for the industry. Listen in as we discuss how to give back to the industry we love, while having a great time. Speaker TBA

October 20th at 1:00 PM ET join us on a webinar for “Internships – good for students and good for the industry” -we’ll talk all about equine industry internships, how to apply, and why! Join AHC, AQHA, KEMI and others as we explore how the industry is supporting student learning and engaging young adults in the industry.

November

November’s AHC podcast episode on HITM will be super special, focusing on promoting the horse industry and the love of horses. Hear from members of the AHC Marketing Alliance, USEF Marketing team, and US Pony Club. Hear from Jen Grant, Mikhal Proctor, Teresa Woods and Christy Landwehr about why we as an industry need to “lift the boat”. We can all row individually but doing this together makes it so much more impactful.

November 17th At 1:00 PM ET join us on a webinar for “Recruiting, retaining and developing talented staff members” – regardless of your role in the equine industry, we all are seeking talented staff. Join us to hear from experts on how to recruit and retain the best.

Speaker TBA

Questions will be answered as time permits, with responses focused on general guidance applicable to a broad audience.

Want to check out our most recent podcasts? Click here: https://horsecouncil.org/podcasts/

To watch our most recent webinars, click here: https://horsecouncil.org/webinars/

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org