The Appaloosa Horse Club Transitions Completely to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Okla., April 13, 2026 – There is more than just the wind that “comes sweepin’ down the plain” in Oklahoma. The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) will be sweeping into Oklahoma City and “staking its claim” in Stockyards City in Oklahoma City starting April 28, 2026! This monumental move has taken great effort from the Board of Directors, staff, and with the support from new friends in Oklahoma City. While ApHC is excited to welcome Appaloosa enthusiasts around the world to the new international headquarters, there will be some disruption to the regular member business operations. Between April 21 and April 27, all online member services will be offline and unavailable worldwide. These services include processing memberships, registrations, transfers, National and Youth World Show sponsorships, and point lookups.

“We are so excited to become a part of Oklahoma City while remembering our history and the very important place the Palouse region in Idaho has in our hearts. While our heart and history live in the Palouse region, our future lives in Oklahoma. Please be patient with our transition, and if you have any questions or concerns about how this move affects your relationship with ApHC, please call our office, and we will do our very best to accommodate your needs,” said Lori Wunderlich, ApHC President.

Once moved, decorated, and open, the new ApHC International Headquarters will be located in historic Stockyards City in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at 2200 SW 13th Street. Beyond visiting the new location once open, visitors will be able to enjoy great western wear shopping, awesome western home décor and furniture stores, wonderful food, and on Monday’s and Tuesday’s, a live cattle auction at the historic Stockyards. Visitors will also understand the cherished history behind winning everything with a “hard 6”. In addition, ApHC joins other organizations in the district including the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association and the International Pro Rodeo Association.

For more information about sponsoring or becoming involved with Appaloosa Horse Club events and activities, please do not hesitate to contact ApHC directly at (208) 882-5578 or at marketing@appaloosa.com.

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) honors the heritage and promotes the future of the Appaloosa horse through the promotion and accessibility of quality programs and events that strengthen the bond people have with the Appaloosa worldwide. The organization effectively sets to accomplish this goal by readily providing services for the benefit of its members which encourage Appaloosa ownership and participation; fostering growth and membership in the Appaloosa Horse Club through promotion, recognition, advertisement and publicity of the Appaloosa; and by chartering a regional, national and international network of clubs or associations and provide support and assistance to them in their efforts to promote the Appaloosa breed. For more information about joining ApHC, or learning new ways to find your next Appaloosa, please visit appaloosa.com or call (208) 882-5578 today.

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Media Contact:

Todd Branson

marketing@appaloosa.com

(208) 882-5578

2200 SW 13th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Appaloosa.com