The Barngoddess Guide For Becoming An Ethical Equestrian

Ligonier, PA – As equestrians, our natural inclination is to provide the best stewardship for our horses, our land, and the beautiful nature that surrounds us. The Barngoddess Chronicles has created a guide, 10 Ways to Get Sustainable and Become an Ethical Equestrian, to raise awareness of the many ways we can protect and nurture our animals and our environment.

The guide provides ideas and information on choosing products and incorporating best practices to refine, recycle, and create communities that support our natural environment.

To promote ethical choices, the guide introduces The Good Horsekeeping Seal of Approval, a rating system for:

Horse Welfare

Earth Stewardship

Ethical Labor Practices

Community Care

Being an Ethical Equestrian isn’t just about reducing waste; it’s about fostering relationships with our horses that emphasize communication, consent, and emotional intelligence. Included is an exclusive interview with Tim Hayes, Natural Horsemanship trainer and author of Riding Home: The Power of Horses to Heal, learning and reinforcing heart-led horsemanship.

To gett started, readers can download The Barngoddess checklist, Tack to Tail Spring Cleaning.

“Ride with heart. Care with intention. The earth and your horse will feel the difference!”

Media Contact:

Janet Winters

barngoddess57@gmail.com