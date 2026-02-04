The Cowboy Office Podcast Ranks in Top 10% of Videos on Spotify, Host Brian Dygert Elevates Data-Driven Leadership in Performance Horse Sports

Brian Dygert, host of The Cowboy Office Podcast announces the show has reached top 10% of video podcasts on Spotify—a significant milestone that underscores the continual influence across the Western performance horse industry.

Scottsdale, AZ

For Immediate Release, February 2, 2026

Launched in Fall 2023, Brian’s Cowboy Office Podcast has produced 41 episodes to date, earning industry attention for its unfiltered analysis, factual review, and expert-led conversations focused on reining, cow horse, and the evolving business of competition. Co-hosted with Jody Brainard, Brian Dygert created the podcast to address a widening gap in the industry: the need for honest dialogue around officiating, economics, and long-term sustainability as equine disciplines continue their emergence as modern sports.

“If our disciplines are going to be true sports for all, they must be attainable, merit-based, and governed with integrity,” said Dygert. “Success must create positive economic stimulus—not just prestige—so the entire ecosystem can thrive.”

Industry Leaders, Broader Perspective

A defining strength of The Cowboy Office Podcast is Brian and Jody’s ability to bring together a diverse group of respected leaders whose experience spans sport governance, business, policy, and competitive excellence, including:

Paul Bailey , Tennessee State Senator and current President of the National Reined Cow Horse Association, offering a rare intersection of legislative insight and equine sport leadership

, Tennessee State Senator and current President of the National Reined Cow Horse Association, offering a rare intersection of legislative insight and equine sport leadership Mike Hancock, President of the National Reining Horse Association and Executive Vice President of Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the largest Hardee’s franchise owner in the United States, bringing decades of enterprise-level business leadership to industry conversations

President of the National Reining Horse Association and Executive Vice President of Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the largest Hardee’s franchise owner in the United States, bringing decades of enterprise-level business leadership to industry conversations Rick Weaver , past NRHA President, Hall of Fame inductee, NRHA Open Futurity Champion, and active NRHA Licensed Official, with firsthand experience spanning competition, governance, and historical context

, past NRHA President, Hall of Fame inductee, NRHA Open Futurity Champion, and active NRHA Licensed Official, with firsthand experience spanning competition, governance, and historical context John Snobelen, NRHA Hall of Fame inductee, author, and the architect of the NRHA officiating system, whose work established the foundational judging and officiating framework still used across the sport today

Other guests have included American Horse Council Executive Director Julie Broadway, Race Horse Owner and Author Victor Bahna, Reining Leading Rider Shawn Flarida, Footing Expert Jim Kiser, Arabian Working Western Alliance’s Sandy Woerle and Loe Fourre, and Brian’s daughter, first female announcer for the NRHA Derby, Chelsea Sutton.

Together, these voices contribute to conversations that move beyond opinion—grounding discussion in experience, structure, data, and accountability.

A Critical Moment for the Industry

According to the American Horse Council’s 2024 Economic Impact Study, more than 30 million people in the United States express interest in horses, and for the first time, horse show competition has surpassed horse racing in overall volume of activity. As participation grows, so does the responsibility to ensure systems are fair, transparent, and built for long-term economic health.

“Our industry advances when we stop avoiding hard conversations and start having better ones,” co-host Brian Dygert added. “With facts, context, and respect for the people investing their lives and livelihoods in this sport.”

Brian’s approach through the Cowboy Office advocates for:

Merit-based achievement supported by officiating integrity

Sustainable economics for competitors, events, sponsors, and owners

Fan development as a catalyst for new revenue and future participation

Open, fact-based discourse that strengthens trust across the industry

When asked about his involvement in the podcast, co-host Jody Brainard said “coaching the reining team for Oklahoma State University’s equestrian team has truly enhanced my retirement. It has opened my eyes to an equine competition like none other – where a skilled rider earn a scholarship doing something they love. NCEA has so much potential and underscores the importance of enhancing the integrity of our sport and increasing the access to information for the next generation.” – Jody Brainard, co-host of the Cowboy Office and OSU Reining Coach

Looking Ahead

With its top-tier Spotify ranking and a rapidly growing audience of competitors, professionals, and engaged fans, The Cowboy Office is emerging as a trusted media platform for industry leadership, sponsor alignment, and forward-thinking dialogue within Western performance horse sports. In 2026, The Cowboy Office will accept inquiries for select sponsors and is exploring a new podcast series that covers live reining events.

Episodes are available on Spotify and major streaming platforms, with video content published at CowboyOffice.com.

Major social media platforms include Facebook and Instagram.

DATA SOURCE: Spotify for Podcasters

Media, Interviews & Sponsorship Inquiries

Chelsea Sutton

The ConsultMent Agency

Chelsea@ConsultMent.Agency

Cell: 252-717-9919

