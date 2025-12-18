The Cowgirl Announces 2026 Event Schedule Packed with Education, Culture and Cowgirl Charisma

December 18, 2025, Fort Worth, Texas – The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame (The Cowgirl) has announced its 2026 event schedule, offering a dynamic year of educational programming, immersive experiences, and community engagement rooted in the cowgirl way of life. The year’s centerpiece will be the grand opening of the Museum’s highly anticipated 16,000-square-foot expansion on November 4.

The 2026 calendar begins with Cowgirl U, The Cowgirl’s popular hands-on learning series. Kicking off the year is a rodeo cookie decorating workshop January 10 led by Inez Rodriguez of DFW-area Royal Kneads Bakery. Participants will learn professional techniques for creating beautifully decorated cookies in a fun, step-by-step class designed for all skill levels.

A second Cowgirl U workshop follows on March 14, featuring leatherworking with Kyle and Ashlee Cowan of Houston Armstrong Designs, a Fort Worth maker of handcrafted leather goods. Attendees will learn the fundamentals of leathercraft while creating their own custom leather bracelets.

Tickets for each workshop are $50 per person and include all supplies, beverages, and light bites.

From April 16-19, Cowgirl U travels west for the first of two Cowgirl Roundups at the world-renowned Paws Up Montana resort in Greenough, Montana, with a second roundup scheduled for September 11-14. These immersive retreats offer women the opportunity to ride alongside Cowgirl Hall of Famers, refine their horsemanship skills, participate in exhilarating cattle drives, and enjoy hands-on demonstrations and workshops. Evenings are spent sharing stories around a crackling campfire and savoring exceptional chef-prepared cuisine.

Community celebrations return with the first of three free events, Cinco in the District, on April 26. Presented by the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History in collaboration with The Cowgirl, the Cattle Raisers Museum, and the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, this lively celebration features food trucks, local vendors, and live entertainment including mariachi music, fashion shows, ballet folklórico performances, and more.

The fall season brings several signature events, including the Desert Rose Cocktail Party and Luncheon, The Cowgirl’s premier western fashion event, held September 15-16 at Rivercrest Country Club. Families across Fort Worth are invited to the beloved Trick or Trot community Halloween celebration on October 10, featuring trick-or-treating, free museum admission, and costume contests for both people and pets.

The highlight of the year arrives November 4-5, beginning with the grand opening of The Cowgirl’s 16,000-square-foot expansion, followed by the 50th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon, a milestone event honoring the legacy and future of cowgirls.

The year concludes with a festive Cowgirl Christmas on December 5. Free and open to the public, this joyful celebration will be bigger than ever in the expanded Museum, featuring additional vendors, entertainment, and family-friendly fun.

About the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience, and independence that shaped the West. Located in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, the The Cowgirl is home to interactive exhibits, rare artifacts, and more than 250 honorees—from pioneers and artists to athletes and ranchers—who embody the spirit of the American West. Currently, undergoing a 16,000 square foot expansion, the Cowgirl is where history meets horsepower and fearless women take center stage.

