The Critical Role of Sand Selection in Building High Performance Equestrian Arenas with GGT Footing

Aiken, SC — The foundation of every safe, consistent, and high‑performing riding arena begins long before the first horse steps into the ring. It starts with the sand. As the equestrian sport continues to evolve—with horses jumping higher, moving with greater elasticity, and training more intensively than ever—the demand for scientifically engineered footing has never been greater. At the heart of that performance is the partnership between proper sand selection and GGT Footing’s advanced textile blends.

Why Sand Matters More Than Most People Realize

Not all sands are created equal. The sand chosen for an arena determines how well the footing will perform, how long it will last, and how safely horses can train. The wrong sand can lead to deep, unstable, or overly compacted surfaces—conditions that increase strain on tendons, joints, and soft tissue.

Sand composition — The shape, size, and gradation of sand particles directly influence stability and cushion.

— The shape, size, and gradation of sand particles directly influence stability and cushion. Moisture retention — Proper sand holds moisture evenly, reducing dust and maintaining consistency.

— Proper sand holds moisture evenly, reducing dust and maintaining consistency. Longevity — High‑quality sand extends the life of the arena and reduces maintenance costs.

When paired with GGT Footing textiles, the right sand transforms from a simple aggregate into a high‑performance surface engineered for safety and sport.

How GGT Footing Enhances the Performance of Quality Sand

GGT Footing’s geotextiles and fibers are designed to work with the sand—not against it. When blended correctly, the result is a surface that offers:

Stability — Fibers bind with angular sand particles to create a supportive, consistent base.

— Fibers bind with angular sand particles to create a supportive, consistent base. Cushion — Textiles absorb impact, reducing concussion on the horse’s body.

— Textiles absorb impact, reducing concussion on the horse’s body. Traction — Horses can push off with confidence, improving performance and reducing slip risk.

— Horses can push off with confidence, improving performance and reducing slip risk. Longevity — The blend maintains its structure longer than sand alone.

This synergy is why GGT Footing is trusted by top competition venues, private training facilities, and equestrian professionals worldwide.

A Message from GGT Footing

“Choosing the right sand is the single most important decision in building or renovating an arena,” says the GGT Footing team. “Our textiles are engineered to elevate the performance of properly selected sand, ensuring riders and horses experience the safest, most consistent footing possible.”

Arena Builders and Facility Owners: What You Should Know

Whether constructing a new arena or refreshing an existing one, the process should begin with a professional sand analysis. GGT Footing works closely with trusted arena builders to evaluate:

Particle shape and angularity

Sieve gradation

Moisture behavior

Compatibility with specific GGT Footing blends

This ensures every arena is engineered for its intended discipline—whether dressage, show jumping, hunters, or multi‑use.

The Bottom Line: Sand + GGT Footing = Performance You Can Trust

Proper sand selection is not an afterthought—it is the foundation of a safe, durable, and high‑performing arena. When paired with GGT Footing textiles, the result is a surface that protects horses, supports riders, and stands the test of time.

For facility owners, trainers, and riders who demand excellence, the message is clear: Start with the right sand. Finish with GGT Footing. Ride with confidence.

GGT Footing can assist by introducing you to experienced consultants who properly test and evaluate sand options. Many times, sand needs to be combined from various quarries to create a solid stable footing! Sand should bind together on its own without the help of additives. Don’t forget, water is also crucial for performance of the arena footing.

If you are interested in our water free options, contact Cynthia Keating at- cynthia.keating@polysols.com.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Brewster Keating

Director of Sales and Sponsorship

GGT Footing the Equestrian Division of Polysols

Cynthia.keating@polysols.com