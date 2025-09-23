The Donkey Farrier on the Power of Niching Down & Being Authentically You

September 23, 2025 – If you’ve been spinning your wheels trying to do all the things in your equine business, the newest episode of the How to Market Your Horse Business with Denise Alvarez Podcast will be a breath of fresh air.

Megan Hensley, known as The Donkey Farrier, shares how she built a thriving brand by focusing on one thing — and doing it with excellence.

You’ll hear how a mindset of enoughness, the courage to ask for help, and a willingness to keep learning (and unlearning!) have shaped her success.

Most of all, you’ll be inspired to embrace your own strengths and build a business that reflects who you really are.

After all, that’s what it means to build an equine business that meets your version of success, right?

Listen to The Power of Knowing Your Strength & Owning It With Megan Hensley The Donkey Farrier [Episode 189]:

Web Browser

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Or, on your favorite podcast player.

About Stormlily Marketing

Denise Alvarez is a horse girl who loves marketing. As host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast and owner of Stormlily Marketing, she helps equestrian entrepreneurs ditch the marketing overwhelm, get the clarity they’ve been craving, and grow their business in a way that meets their definition of success. Through equestrian business coaching as well as her podcast and online learning resources, Denise is here to help you bring the dream you have for your horse business to life.

Looking to educate your audience on business-building and marketing?

Denise is available as a freelance writer and guest contributor to equine publications and podcasts. Email inquiries to denise@stormlily.com.

Media Contact:

Denise Alvarez

Stormlily Marketing

https://www.stormlilymarketing.com

denise@stormlily.com

417-343-6698