The Equestrian Travel Association Launches New Industry Initiative to Elevate Responsible Horse Tourism

Promoting Standards, Visibility, and Growth in Equestrian Travel Worldwide

Middleburg, VA — 8/26/25— The Equestrian Travel Association (ETA), a leading organization dedicated to advancing the responsible and professional horse travel industry, is proud to announce the launch of its newest marketing initiative: the ETA Promotional Pack. This innovative marketing package is designed to help equestrian travel providers increase visibility, strengthen industry standards, and attract a broader audience of passionate horse lovers and travel enthusiasts.

About the Equestrian Travel Association

Founded on the principles of integrity, excellence, and responsible practices, the ETA unites diverse businesses—including outfitters, ranches, camps, clinics, and transportation providers—committed to elevating the quality and reputation of equestrian tourism worldwide. Members adhere to strict standards of horse care, customer service, and ethical conduct, ensuring travelers enjoy memorable experiences while prioritizing animal welfare.

Introducing the Equine Experience Amplifier

The ETA Promotional Pack offers a comprehensive marketing platform, including:

A 30-minute feature on the award-winning Galloping Getaways podcast, reaching an engaged audience of over 12,000 listeners per episode.

Dedicated social media promotions across Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to showcase member businesses.

Spotlight features in the ETA’s monthly newsletter, targeting a highly interested audience of equestrian enthusiasts and industry professionals.

This package provides an affordable, high-impact opportunity for businesses to expand their reach without long-term commitments, at a special discounted rate of $750 (regularly $1,000). The promotion is available for a limited time, with bookings closing on August 31, 2025.

“Our goal is to support members in building a strong, responsible, and visible presence within the equestrian travel industry,” said Meghan Brady, Founder and Member Liaison of ETA. “The ETA Promotional Pack offers a unique platform for businesses to tell their stories, showcase their services, and connect with travelers eager for authentic, ethical horse adventures.”

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to reserve a spot in the ETA Promotional Pack please contact:

Meghan Brady

Founder & Member Liaison

Equestrian Travel Association

Email: Meghan@RideETA.com

Phone: 727-564-3069

Website: www.RideETA.com

