The Film Cat Enright: The Opium Equation Announces Lead Actor

LEXINGTON, KY–Producers of the film, Cat Enright: The Opium Equation, based on the award-winning book The Opium Equation: A Cat Enright Equestrian Mystery by Lisa Wysocky, have announced their lead actor. Wysocky has also been named as a producer on the film.

Starring as Cat Enright is Sophie Bolen. Sophie is an actor, country/Americana singer-songwriter, host, and film producer, and has appeared in more Han two dozen films and national commercials for brands including Ford, WeatherTech, Whirlpool, and 5 Gum. She is a recurring host on The Country Network’s Top 20 Countdown and She’s Country. She has also gained recognition across country music outlets for her music videos, with her latest release “Hot Mess” featured in Cowgirl Magazine. Raised by a Quarter Horse trainer, Sophie grew up competing in 4-H and AQHA shows and has ridden her entire life. She continues to stay connected to that world as a longtime volunteer with Roanoke Ranch for Kids, a Michigan nonprofit serving at-risk youth and teens.

Other actors previously announced include Austin Bourne as Bubba Henley, Nicholas “Zack” Heart as Hill Henley, Kassondra Rose as Carole Carson, Zane Joesph Hadish as Jon Gardner, and Blake Spires as Martin Giles.

Additional cast announcements can be found at http://www.facebook.com/CatEnrightMysteries.

The film begins principal photography May 6 in the Lexington, Kentucky area. It will be heading to TV and streaming platforms, and is executive produced by Neville Johnson, produced by Sally Blue Productions, and directed by Brad Etter.

American Horse Publications members who are on the 2026 conference tour will be stopping by the set to meet some of the cast and crew, and watch a scene being filmed. They will then meet the Appaloosa horses who are featured in the film.

Media Contact:

Lisa Wysocky

lisawysocky@gmail.com

952-472-2510