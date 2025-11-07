The Foundation for the Horse and Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation Award $37,400 for Critical Equine Research Projects 

The Foundation for the Horse, in partnership with the Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation (TERF), is proud to announce the allocation of $37,400 to fund two promising Young Investigator equine medical research projects. These grants will support vital studies aimed at improving anesthesia safety and enhancing the early detection of life-threatening diseases in horses.

This collaboration marks the fifth consecutive year that TERF, dedicated to making racing safer through research, education, and scholarships, has provided funding for The Foundation’s research initiatives. Since 2020, the partnership has supported 11 projects with a total commitment of $190,804.

“We are very pleased to partner with The Foundation for the Horse on these micro research projects that have a real impact on the pillars of our mission: education of young researchers and improving the lives of horses with an emphasis on safety,” said Dr. Kathleen Anderson, co-chair of the TERF Board of Trustees. “The Foundation for the Horse Veterinary Scientific Advisory members have deep expertise in all facets of veterinary medical science and enable the TERF board to fund these grants with full confidence in the evaluation process and outcomes.”

The Young Investigator Research Grants are specifically awarded to American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) member graduate students, residents, or postdoctoral fellows conducting pioneering research.

The two projects selected for 2025 address significant health and safety challenges facing veterinarians, trainers, and horse owners:

Project: Closing the Gap in Equine Anesthesia Safety: Targeted Ventilation to Improve Recovery Outcomes

Investigator: Dr. Allison Mika, University of Pennsylvania

Significance: Anesthesia poses a high risk of complications for horses, particularly during the recovery phase when they attempt to stand. A major cause of poor recovery is low oxygen levels during surgery. This project will study a novel breathing support technique, Flow-Controlled Expiration (FLEX), to maintain better oxygen levels and healthier lungs under anesthesia. Researchers expect FLEX to result in smoother, safer, and faster recoveries, improving long-term health and well-being.

2. Project: Cell-free hemoglobin in septic adult horses

Investigator: Dr. Serena Ceriotti, Auburn University

Significance: Sepsis—a life-threatening systemic overreaction to infection—requires rapid detection and treatment in horses. This study focuses on Cell-Free Hemoglobin (CFH), a substance linked to poor outcomes in human and canine sepsis cases. Dr. Ceriotti’s research will compare CFH levels across healthy, sick non-septic, and septic horses, and importantly, will validate a quick, handheld testing device for measuring CFH at the stall side. If successful, this research could provide veterinarians with a simple, reliable marker to monitor illness severity and response to treatment.

Since its inception in 2019, The Foundation’s Young Investigators Research Grant program has awarded $763,214, supporting 41 impactful research projects by up-and-coming investigators.

To learn more about current and past research projects supported by The Foundation, visit www.FoundationForTheHorse.org/impact/research.

About The Foundation for The Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that is transforming the lives of horses through equine veterinary education and scholarships, medical research, natural disaster relief, and support for working equids and horses in need. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, The Foundation is governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders. The Foundation awards over $1 million in scholarships, grants, and program support annually to help horses worldwide. To learn more, visit www.FoundationForTheHorse.org.

About Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation

Founded in 2012 to support Thoroughbred health and welfare by funding scholarships, educational programs, and equine research with a priority to make racing safer. TERF has awarded more than $1 million in unique grants, focusing on ongoing scholarship support for veterinary students, veterinary nurses, and material support to organizations that promote education and research to benefit the Thoroughbred horse. The Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation is a fund of the Chester County Community Foundation. To learn more about TERF, visit www.TERFusa.org.

About the Chester County Community Foundation

Headquartered in West Chester’s Lincoln Building, the Chester County Community Foundation connects people who care about causes that matter, so their legacy philanthropy makes a difference now and forever. The Community Foundation holds nearly $90 million in trust and annually awards $4.5 million in grants and scholarships. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.chescocf.org.

Media Contact:

Jay Buckner

jbuckner@foundationforthehorse.org