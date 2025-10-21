The Foundation for the Horse Awards Over $500,000 in Equine Research Grants

The Foundation for the Horse is awarding $528,263 for 15 equine medical research projects at 11 institutions of higher education. These grants include seven Innovation and Discovery Research Grants to established equine researchers investigating novel approaches to an array of conditions affecting equine health and welfare. The remaining eight Young Investigator Research Grants are awarded to American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) member graduate students, residents, or postdoctoral fellows conducting research.

Now in its fourth year, the Innovation and Discovery Research Grants program, supported in part by a generous gift from Mrs. Penelope Knight and Coyote Rock Ranch, has awarded nearly $1.4 million to support 25 research projects.

In addition, The Chromatic Fund, a new collaborative initiative dedicated to improving the health and welfare of sport horses, will fund nearly $100,000 for two critical Innovation and Discovery research projects.

Established in honor of the late U.S. show jumper Chromatic BF, this fund is a partnership between the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), US Equestrian (USEF), Chromatic’s breeder KC Branscomb, and The Foundation for the Horse. Its purpose is to support science-based research and education on the appropriate use of medication, supplements, and therapeutic interventions in high-performance equine athletes.

Since its inception in 2019, The Foundation’s Young Investigators Research Grant program has awarded $763,214 supporting 41 impactful research projects by up-and-coming investigators.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Thoroughbred Education and Research Foundation (TERF) partnered with The Foundation to help make these research projects possible. TERF, whose mission is to make racing safer through research, education, and scholarships, provided funding and collaborative support for two Young Investigator projects. Since 2020, TERF has partnered with The Foundation on 11 projects totaling $190,804.

The Foundation’s primary mission to provide equine medical research, along with education and support for horses at risk, remains at the forefront of advancing equine health and welfare. To learn more about current and past research projects supported by The Foundation, visit FoundationForTheHorse.org/impact/research.

About The Foundation for The Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that is transforming the lives of horses through equine veterinary education and scholarships, medical research, natural disaster relief, and support for working equids and horses in need. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, The Foundation is governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders. The Foundation awards over $1 million in scholarships, grants, and program support annually to help horses worldwide. To learn more, visit FoundationForTheHorse.org.

About Coyote Rock Ranch

At Coyote Rock Ranch, we’re driven by a passion for high-end cutting horses. That’s why we’re committed to breeding and raising well-bred quarter horses with the pedigree and care to become tomorrow’s champions. Coyote Rock Ranch is a horse lover’s paradise in the small town of Terrebonne near Redmond in the beautiful High Desert of Central Oregon. Here, broodmares and foals roam and graze on acres of irrigated pastures, where alfalfa and grass hay are grown. This is the heart of our breeding operation, where top-performing broodmares are matched with proven sires, and future cutting horse champions are bred and born. We are committed to quality in everything we do. To learn more, visit CoyoteRockRanch.com.

