Five Fourth-Year Equine Veterinary Students Named Recipients as Coyote Rock Ranch Scholarships Celebrate 10th Anniversary

The Foundation for the Horse has announced five recipients of the 2026 Coyote Rock Ranch Scholarships, awarding a record $375,000 as the program celebrates its 10th anniversary. Each fourth-year equine veterinary student will receive a $75,000 scholarship. These awards are among 30 scholarships totaling $625,000 awarded by The Foundation for the Horse in 2026.

The awards will be presented on December 8, 2026, during the American Association of Equine Practitioners‘ (AAEP) 72nd Annual Convention in Las Vegas.

Penelope Knight, founder and original owner of Coyote Rock Ranch in Terrebonne, Oregon, established the scholarship program to help ease the financial burden of veterinary education for aspiring equine practitioners. The program continues through the shared commitment of Knight and ranch owners Sue and Eric Hagerty.

Including the 2026 awards, 41 AAEP student members from 19 veterinary schools have received a combined $3,075,000 since the first scholarships were awarded in 2016. This year’s class includes the program’s first recipients from the University of Florida and Oklahoma State University, along with its fifth recipient from Kansas State University, Cheyenne Town.

“Helping future veterinarians is one way I am able to give back to the industry I hold dear to my heart,” said Penelope Knight.

The 2026 Coyote Rock Ranch Scholarship recipients are:

Sarah Florentine – University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine

Florentine plans to complete a rotating equine internship after graduation to build a strong foundation of clinical skills in a supportive environment. Her long-term goal is to pursue a residency and specialize in equine sports medicine, using preventive care, rehabilitation, and welfare advocacy to improve the lives of equine athletes.

Sara Hettinger – University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine

Hettinger intends to complete a one-year internship followed by a three-year large animal internal medicine residency focused on equine health. Drawing on her background in public health and research, she aims to specialize in infectious disease management and work in academia before opening a private practice offering both ambulatory and hospital services.

Eden Manuel – Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine

Manuel plans to complete an equine-exclusive internship to explore her interests in internal medicine, neonatology, and reproduction. She aspires to become a compassionate clinician and community resource, caring for horses through all life stages while educating horse owners and promoting preventive care.

Cheyenne Town – Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine

Town aims to pursue an equine surgery internship and residency with a focus on orthopedics, lameness, and performance injuries. She looks forward to combining client care with mentorship by teaching veterinary students during her training and throughout her career.

Jade Wilkinson – Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine

Wilkinson, who is pursuing DVM and MS degrees, plans to complete specialty internship training to prepare for a competitive equine surgery residency. Her ultimate goal is to become a board-certified equine surgeon serving rural communities with limited access to specialized care and integrating evidence-based research into clinical practice.

For more information about scholarship programs supported by The Foundation for the Horse, visit foundationforthehorse.org/scholarships.

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About Coyote Rock Ranch

At Coyote Rock Ranch, we are driven by a passion for high-end cutting horses. That is why we’re committed to breeding and raising well-bred quarter horses with the pedigree and care to become tomorrow’s champions. Coyote Rock Ranch is a horse lover’s paradise in the small town of Terrebonne near Redmond in the beautiful High Desert of Central Oregon. Here, broodmares and foals roam and graze on acres of irrigated pastures, where alfalfa and grass hay are grown. This is the heart of our breeding operation, where top-performing broodmares are matched with proven sires, and future cutting horse champions are bred and born. We are committed to quality in everything we do. To learn more, visit CoyoteRockRanch.com.



About The Foundation for the Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to transforming the lives of horses through education, research, and help for horses at risk. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), it is governed by world-renowned equine veterinarians. The Foundation annually awards over $1 million in scholarships, grants, and programming support worldwide. Learn more at FoundationForTheHorse.org.

Media Contact:

Jay Buckner

The Foundation for the Horse Marketing & Communications

E: jbuckner@foundationforthehorse.org