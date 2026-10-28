The Foundation for the Horse Names Lucile Lemonnier Inaugural Recipient of the Ron McDaniel/GO Show Scholarship

The Foundation for the Horse, the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), has announced Lucile Lemonnier, a third-year equine veterinary student at Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine, as the first recipient of the Ron McDaniel/GO Show Scholarship.

Lemonnier will receive a $5,000 scholarship and will be honored during the AAEP’s 72nd Annual Convention in Las Vegas on December 8, 2026.

The inaugural scholarship was made possible by combining two distinct endowments created to support outstanding third-year veterinary students pursuing careers in equine veterinary medicine: the Ron McDaniel Scholarship Endowment and the GO Show (Greater Oklahoma Hunter Jumper Horse Show) Scholarship Endowment. The award is one of 30 scholarships totaling $625,000 from The Foundation for the Horse in 2026.

Honoring Legacy and Dedication to the Horse

The Greater Oklahoma Hunter Jumper Horse Show (commonly known as the “GO” Show) boasts a rich history dating back to 1975 in Oklahoma City. Managed alongside the Oklahoma Hunter Jumper Association (OHJA, est. 1964), the GO Show was a premier event on the regional equestrian circuit until its final presentation in 2017.

The scholarship also honors Ron McDaniel, who dedicated more than 37 years to the Merck Animal Health equine team. A widely respected figure in the equine community, McDaniel built strong ties across veterinarians, technicians, distributors, and corporate partners. Known for his signature mustache, quick wit, and cowboy poetry, McDaniel founded Vet Story Night—a marquee fundraiser for The Foundation for the Horse during the Annual AAEP Convention—and has been a featured performer at the Fisher Poets Society and a National Cowboy Poetry Rodeo winner.

A Commitment to Rural Equine Care and Leadership

Lucile Lemonnier’s journey in horsemanship began in her youth, riding and competing in hunter/jumper events. While completing her undergraduate studies at Texas A&M University, she discovered her passion for equine medicine while working at Texas Equine Hospital in Bryan, Texas. She has since expanded her clinical training and involvement through the Student Chapter of the AAEP (SCAAEP).

“I lead with a commitment to courage, humility, and service,” said Lemonnier, who moved to the United States from France in fifth grade and has actively embraced leadership opportunities within her veterinary community, including serving as SCAAEP treasurer-elect.

Following graduation, Lemonnier plans to complete a rotating equine externship at a private practice in Texas or Oklahoma to further refine her skills in emergency care and diagnostic imaging. Her five-year ambition is to establish a solo ambulatory equine practice (PLLC) in rural East Texas, providing routine, emergency, and sports medicine care to an underserved area.

For more information about this program and other scholarships offered through The Foundation for the Horse, visit foundationforthehorse.org/impact/student-education.

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ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR THE HORSE

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to transforming the lives of horses through education, research, and help for horses at risk. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), it is governed by world-renowned equine veterinarians. The Foundation annually awards over $1 million in scholarships, grants, and program support worldwide. Learn more at FoundationForTheHorse.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Buckner, The Foundation for the Horse marketing and communications manager, jbuckner@foundationforthehorse.org.